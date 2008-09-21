Sep 8, 2015 @ 5:45 PM
Sleek Bobs
-
1. Kate Walsh"We wanted to premiere her new haircut," says Walsh's hairstylist, Christophe Saluzzo, of her long shoulder-grazing bob. "I kept it sleek and modern and also really shiny and healthy." To style the look, he blow-dried the hair and then put it in large Velcro rollers to create root volume and a subtle bend at the ends. He finished with a shine serum to prevent fly-aways. Makeup artist Sergio Lopez-Rivera finished off Walsh's glam look with a deep plum-red lip.
Your turn! Try a sleek bob and other star styles now!
-
2. Eva Longoria ParkerCelebrity stylist Patrick Melville wanted to create a very sleek, modern look for the petite beauty. This slicked-back style allowed Longoria Parker's beautiful bone structure and strong eyes to steal the show.
-
3. Felicity HuffmanThe cut of this chin-skimming bob is shorter in back, giving it an edgier feel than a blunt cut.
Kate Walsh
