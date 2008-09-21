"We wanted to premiere her new haircut," says Walsh's hairstylist, Christophe Saluzzo, of her long shoulder-grazing bob. "I kept it sleek and modern and also really shiny and healthy." To style the look, he blow-dried the hair and then put it in large Velcro rollers to create root volume and a subtle bend at the ends. He finished with a shine serum to prevent fly-aways. Makeup artist Sergio Lopez-Rivera finished off Walsh's glam look with a deep plum-red lip.



Your turn! Try a sleek bob and other star styles now!