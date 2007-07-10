Sep 8, 2015 @ 5:45 PM
Short Hairstyles
-
1. Victoria BeckhamTHE LOOK Dressed-up pixie
HOW-TO To begin, stylist Ken Paves spritzed volumizer on damp hair and blew it dry with a vent brush "for shape and natural texture," he says. Then he made a deep side part "to dress up her short style and then I finished the look by applying gel just around the hair line for a sleek, clean and effortlessly chic look."
INSIDER TRICK Adding a headband is another way to dress up this style.
BUY ONLINE NOW Ken Paves Healthy Hair Volumizing Spray, $24; at beauty.com.
Try on Victoria's hair now!
-
2. Taraji HensonTHE LOOK Sleek rounded bob
HOW-TO To style the long bangs, stylist Brandon Martinez of L.A.’s Warren-Tricomi salon says to use a round brush (on damp hair) to give the bend in the hair and blow-dry on hot heat, leaving the hair wrapped around the brush until it cools. Then release it in the direction you want the fringe to sit. Blow-dry the rest of the hair and smooth with a flat iron.
INSIDER TRICK “For shine, use hairspray before you flat iron,” says Martinez. “Shine spray will make the hair flip up.”
BUY ONLINE NOW Mizani hairspray, $13.50; at beauty-mart.com.
Try on Taraji's hair now!
-
3. Heidi KlumTHE LOOK Shoulder-grazing
HOW-TO Frederic Fekkai stylist Michel Aleman cut this “lob” (long bob) on Klum. Style it by blow-drying hair with a large round brush, rolling the ends under slightly.
INSIDER TRICK Aleman used Fekkai Coiff wax to keep flyaways at bay and give the look a smooth, sleek finish.
BUY ONLINE NOW Fekkai Coiff Nonchalant wax, $23; dillards.com.
Try on Heidi's hair now!
-
4. Camilla BelleTHE LOOK Retro bob
HOW-TO Start by combing styling lotion through wet hair, says N.Y.C. salon owner Eiji. “Then blow-dry in small sections using a round Mason Pearson brush to achieve fullness.” Lightly smooth a flat iron over any errant pieces and secure the look with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK “A layered cut will give you the volume of this look,” says Eiji.
Try on Camilla's hair now!
-
5. RihannaTHE LOOK Rolled front short cut
HOW-TO “After washing, blow-dry hair using a round brush,” says stylist Harry Josh. “It’s important to use the brush like a roller and brush it backwards. Finish the look by using a gel and strong hold hairspray (like Luxurious Volume All-Out Hold) to hold the style.”
INSIDER TRICK “For Rihanna’s cut, ask your stylist to go short on the sides and back and long and heavy in the front,” says Josh.
Try on Rihanna's hair now!
-
6. Katie HolmesTHE LOOK Elfin cut
HOW-TO “Start by shampooing and conditioning hair with Weather Works Shampoo and Conditioner,” says stylist Harry Josh. “Then use the Weather Works Style Sealant Creme to prevent frizz while also locking in moisture and providing a natural style hold.”
INSIDER TRICK With this style, “Let your hair air dry. Do not use any styling products unless you have to,” says Josh.
BUY ONLINE NOW John Frieda Weather Works Shampoo, $5.50; drugstore.com.
Try on Katie's hair now!
-
7. January JonesTHE LOOK Retro curled bob
HOW-TO Harry Josh, of L.A.’s Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon says to apply volumizing mousse to freshly washed damp hair. Then blow-dry using a round brush; when done, roll sections of hair in Velcro rollers and let set while you do makeup. Take them out and lightly brush the hair; finish with a quick touch of Frizz-Ease Thermal Serum on the ends.
INSIDER TRICK “To get this cut, ask your stylist for a one-length bob cut right below the chin,” says Josh.
BUY ONLINE NOW John Frieda Frizz-Ease Thermal Serum, $9; folica.com.
Try on January's hair now!
-
8. Ellen DeGeneresTHE LOOK Short layered cut
HOW-TO “Start with a shampoo and conditioner that enhances blonde tones,” says stylist Harry Josh. “Then let hair almost completely air dry and spray texturizing spray directly on hair and run your fingers under hair in a zigzag motion to create a tousled center part. Set the style by spraying hair with hairspray.”
INSIDER TRICK “Use pomade or wax to pull out the layers, so your hair flicks around the ear,” says Josh.
BUY ONLINE NOW Back to Basics Texturizing Spray, $13; drugstore.com.
Try on Ellen's hair now!
-
9. Keri RussellTHE LOOK Shoulder-length fullness
HOW-TO Las Vegas-based stylist Jonathan Garcia says to start with volumizing mousse on wet hair. “Dry hair with your head flipped over and then flip it back and smooth it with your brush,” says Garcia. “Get the cut by asking your stylist for graduated layers starting from short to long.”
INSIDER TRICK “Work volumizing mousse into your hands before applying to the scalp area,” says Garcia. “This lifts the hair from the scalp and doesn’t allow the product to weigh down the ends of your hair.”
BUY ONLINE NOW Enjoy Volumizing Mousse, $15; at planetbeauty.com.
Try on Keri's hair now!
-
10. Kate MossTHE LOOK Side-swept bang and bob
HOW-TO “Before stepping out of the shower or towel-drying hair, squeeze out excess water then coat wet hair with a generous amount of anti-frizz serum to prevent hair from frizzing as it dries,” says stylist Harry Josh. “Next, create a defined side part and blow dry hair with a flat paddle brush. Don't worry about getting hair super straight-this style is supposed to have a little shape and volume. Once hair is dry, finish with a texturizing product like a hairspray.”
INSIDER TRICK “Let hair air dry and when it is bone dry, spray hairspray to create a rough texture,” says Josh.
Try on Kate's hair now!
-
11. Kate BosworthTHE LOOK Classic bob
HOW-TO Ask for a classic bob with a soft frame when you get this cut, says N.Y.C. stylist Xavier Cruz of Xac Anthony salon. To style, apply detangler and straightening balm to wet hair and blow-dry with a flat paddle brush. "When you're done, simply smooth the ends with a flat iron," says Cruz.
INSIDER TRICK Women with an angular jaw and features should definitely ask for soft edges with this cut.
BUY ONLINE NOW Lucia Iraci Silk Detangling Baume, $36; beautyhabit.com.
Try on Kate's hair now!
-
12. Victoria BeckhamTHE LOOK Pixie cut
HOW-TO Spritz wet hair with texturizing spray and roughly blow dry hair or let it air dry. Rub molding paste between your hands and shake them back and forth through the hair to give the messy spiky look.
INSIDER TRICK “This look is ideal for someone with straight or wavy hair, not curly, so beware when you take the leap with a new cut,” says pro Harry Josh of L.A.’s Serge Normant at John Frieda salon. “And don’t obsess over perfection – the beauty of this look is the natural feel it evokes.”
BUY ONLINE NOW Arroyo texture paste, $15; spacenk.com.
Try on Victoria's hair now!
-
13. Kate WalshTHE LOOK Sleek long bob
HOW-TO Hairstylist Christophe Saluzzo created this look by blow-drying hair straight and then using large Velcro rollers on dry hair to give the roots some lift and a slight bend to the hair.
INSIDER TRICK Saluzzo used shine drops on the ends of the hair to help it look shiny and prevent fly-aways.
BUY ONLINE NOW Shine drops, Abba, $16; folica.com.
Try on Kate's hair now!
-
14. Jennifer HudsonTHE LOOK Beveled bob
HOW-TO Start with clean, wet hair, says stylist Jim Wayne of the eponymous L.A. salon. “If you have fine hair, add a thickening spray,” he advises. Then use a medium round brush with a metal barrel and nylon bristles to blow-dry. “If you have thick hair, you’ll want to use a flat iron after blow-drying to achieve the slanted look,” Wayne says.
INSIDER TRICK “If you put in too much curl when blow-drying, take some out by raking your fingers through the hair,” says Wayne. “This gives a straighter look while maintaining fullness and volume.”
Try on Jennifer's hair now!
-
15. Reese WitherspoonTHE LOOK Bob with long bangs
HOW-TO “Start by blow-drying hair with a round brush to achieve a classic blow dry,” says Neil Weisberg, co-owner of L.A.’s Neil George salon. “Then add a small amount of shine or wax product and use a straightening iron to slightly angle the ends inward.”
INSIDER TRICK “If you straighten the hair at the root with the flat iron, it will go too flat,” says Weisberg.
BUY ONLINE NOW Ultra Gloss Wax, Phyto Pro, $22; beauty.com.
Try on Reese's hair now!
-
16. Hayden PanettiereTHE LOOK Lightly layered bob
HOW-TO This bob is gently layered to add subtle roundness and shape to the look. To style it, spritz styling spray on wet hair, then use a Mason Pearson brush while blow-drying. Slightly bend the hair under with the brush as you blow-dry. If any pieces need a little taming when hair is dry, smooth them with a flat iron.
INSIDER TRICK Hayden's long bangs are brushed aside to open up her face and let her beautiful facial features pop. For a mod, coy look, bangs can be styled down on the forehead instead.
Try on Hayden's hair now!
-
17. Michelle WilliamsTHE LOOK Chin-length finger waves
HOW-TO Start by combing gel through hair. To create finger waves, stylist Edward Tricomi says, "Using a fine-tooth comb and your finger, start at the root of the hair and using your finger as a guide for the comb, lean the comb on your index finger and swirl it downward, indenting every turn. Use the finger as a placeholder as you form s-shape curls with the comb. As you go, place a bobby pin to hold it while the gel dries. Once dry, remove the bobbyi pins and slightly and very gently brush out with a paddle brush to give it a less-stiff feel." This style is best on chin-length cuts.
INSIDER TRICK "You can create this look with a curling iron by alternating the curl between pieces with some curled to the front and the others to the back," says Tricomi.
BUY ONLINE NOW Hard hold gel, Alterna, $19; drugstore.com.
Try on short hair now!
-
18. RihannaTHE LOOK High Graduated Bob
HOW-TO Ask your stylist to cut the hair in long pieces around the entire head (as opposed to a pixie cut). This is an easy wash-and-go style, but bangs should be blown-dry, using the fingers as a rake to pull them straight while you dry them.
INSIDER TRICK This style deserves a coat of shine spray.
BUY ONLINE NOW Molton Brown Smoothing Hair Gloss, $28; moltonbrown.com.
Try on short hair now!
-
19. Nicole RichieTHE LOOK Below-the-chin sleek bob
HOW-TO N.Y.C. salon owner Francky L'Official says to start by applying a dime-sized amount of anti-frizz serum to damp hair. Blow-dry hair in sections with a large round brush, pulling straight down and curling under on the ends. Apply a drop of shine serum for a glossy finish.
INSIDER TRICK "Avoid using excess product on bangs as they tend to get oily faster," says L'Official.
BUY ONLINE NOW Kerastase Nutritive Serum Oleo-Relax, $39; amazon.com.
Try on Nicole's hair now!
-
20. Eva Longoria ParkerTHE LOOK Rounded bob
HOW-TO Apply styling spray to wet hair. Blow-dry hair with a flat brush, rolling the wrist under at the ends to achieve the roundness in this 'do. Create a deep side part and push hair behind one ear.
INSIDER TRICK Avoid volumizing products, which will render this style like a mushroom, which is what you don't want.
BUY ONLINE NOW Classic hairbrush, Frederic Fekkai, $95; spacenk.com.
Try on Eva's hair now!
-
21. Anne HathawayTHE LOOK Curly bob
HOW-TO Add a curl-amplifying product to wet hair and blow-dry with a medium-size round brush. When done, curl hair with a ¾-inch iron in vertical twists. Spritz hair with medium-hold spray.
INSIDER TRICK If pieces are too short to stay behind your ear, use a bobby pin that matches your hair color.
Try on short hair now!
-
22. Selma BlairTHE LOOK Stylish crop
HOW-TO "Using a vent brush and blow dryer, blow dry downward and towards the face," says stylist Jamie Bakos. Use pomade to add shine and section off the ends of the hair especially around the face.
INSIDER TRICK Pull pieces of the hair down and in front of the ears for a modern edge.
BUY ONLINE NOW Davines Defining Shine Pomade; $29.95; stylebell.com.
Try on short hair now!
-
23. EveTHE LOOK Short with swooping long bangs
HOW-TO Have your stylist cut the hair short with face-framing pieces and a long bang. Stylist Burton Machen suggests blow-drying the hair with an ionic dryer for added smoothness. Dry the bangs first, gripping them like an iron between your pointer and middle fingers, pulling toward the ear. Dry the rest of the head with a medium-barrel round brush.
INSIDER TRICK "A bang like this can accentuate your features or even make them look stronger than they naturally appear," says Machen.
BUY ONLINE NOW Uragano Ionic Dryer, Elchim, $139; blissworld.com.
Try on Eve's hair now!
-
24. Katie HolmesTHE LOOK Chin-length bob with subtle flip
HOW-TO Using a medium-size round brush, blow-dry hair, flipping the ends up slightly. Blow-dry the front section forward by pulling the brush over the face, says stylist Elvin Arvelo. "Then when you make a part and sweep the hair to the side, it falls over the forehead."
INSIDER TRICK "If you have straight hair, blow-dry it most of the way without a brush and finish with a large round brush," says Arvelo. Blow-dry curly and wavy hair with a brush the entire time.
Try on short hair now!
-
25. Hilary SwankTHE LOOK Chin-length bob with deep side part
HOW-TO With a flat brush, brush wet hair to one side and blow-dry sections straight. Spray the brush with hairspray and gently smooth over the hair, tucking the front pieces behind the ears.
INSIDER TRICK Ask for a blunt cut with no layers, says stylist Jerome Lordet. "It should be cut in a straight line, ear-to-ear."
BUY ONLINE NOW Thermal Design Styling Spray, Senscience, $16; beautydepot.com.
Try on short hair now!
-
26. Christina RicciTHE LOOK Louise Brooks bob with bangs
HOW-TO "This boils down to a great haircut," says stylist Patrick Melville. It should be cut just below the jaw line with some soft layering and a square fringe. To style, blow-dry until 60 percent dry, then the rest of the way with a flat brush. Finish with a smoothing product. INSIDER TRICK "Before using any heat on the hair, use a heat protectant product," says Melville.
BUY ONLINE NOW FHI Hot Sauce, $14; www.fhiusa.com.
Try on short hair now!
-
27. Sandra OhTHE LOOK Pinned-up short curls
HOW-TO Using a small-to-medium barrel curling iron, curl hair from ends to roots. Set with flexible hold hairspray, and starting with the back, pin sections of hair up, leaving a few inches of curls in the front to frame the face.
INSIDER TRICK "Once hair is set, try not to play with it," says stylist Joquin Hortal. Touching the curls creates unwanted frizz.
Try on Sandra's hair now!
-
28. Corinne Bailey RaeTHE LOOK Curly asymmetrical bob
HOW-TO Mix smoothing cream and mousse in your hands and distribute through hair with your fingers. Gently use a blow-dryer with a diffuser. Spritz shine spray when hair is dry.
INSIDER TRICK With curls like Corinne's, avoid brushing them, or you'll get unwanted volume. Also, use products designed for curly hair for best results.
BUY ONLINE NOW Hot Tools Ion Hair Dryer with Diffuser, $30; NEW.
Try on short hair now!
-
29. RihannaTHE LOOK Rounded bob
HOW-TO Smooth relaxing balm over wet hair from roots to ends, and comb through to ensure every strand is saturated, says celebrity stylist Juan Carlos Maciques of N.Y.C.'s Rita Hazan Salon. Blow-dry straight with a Mason Pearson flat brush. "This gives a polished look without resorting to a flat iron," Maciques says. Finish by tucking one side behind the ear and set with light hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK If you have unruly hair, consider having it chemically relaxed to make the most of this sleek bob.
BUY ONLINE NOW Izzazu Ultimate Relaxing Balm, $19; www.izzazu.com.
Try on Rihanna's hair now!
-
30. Mandy MooreTHE LOOK Textured crop
HOW-TO Choppy layers add texture and dimension. Wash and air-dry and finish with a styling wax to enhance the layered pieces.
INSIDER TRICK The volume created by the short pieces on top add height and balance to a round face like Mandy's.
BUY ONLINE NOW Bumble & Bumble Styling Wax, $22.50; drugstore.com.
Try on short hair now!
-
31. Gwen StefaniTHE LOOK Voluminous curly bob
HOW-TO Get va-va volume by adding volumizing mousse to the roots and blow-drying with your head turned upside down. Roll hair in hot rollers, going in haphazard directions. Finish with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Keep in mind that the horizontal volume will make a round face look even more round.
BUY ONLINE NOW Leonor Greyl Volumizing Styling Mousse, $32; beautyhabit.com.
Try on short hair now!
-
32. Cate BlanchettTHE LOOK Layered chin-length bob
HOW-TO Using a flat brush, blow-dry this razored cut forward. When done, rub a light styling wax between your fingertips and run them through your hair to enhance the textured pieciness.
INSIDER TRICK Using the end of a comb handle, criss-cross through the hair to make a jagged part, which works well with the shaggy look.
BUY ONLINE NOW Vidal Sassoon Pocket Combs, $2.50; drugstore.com.
Try on Cate's hair now!
-
33. Reese WitherspoonTHE LOOK Flippy shag
HOW-TO Let hair air-dry. Use a three-inch round brush to smooth out dry hair. Finish hair by using a little wax to help flip the ends with your fingertips.
INSIDER TRICK The smaller the round brush, the more curl, so use a big brush to create the little light flip.
BUY ONLINE NOW Frederic Fekkai Large Round Brush, $65; sephora.com.
Try on short hair now!
-
34. Victoria BeckhamTHE LOOK Razored cut
HOW-TO If your hair is wavy or coarse, smooth it out with a round brush and a finishing lotion. Or use a flat iron and pull the pieces forward to get the face-framing effect. Define the piecey look with a texturizing paste.
INSIDER TRICK Boston salon owner Mario Russo recommends this cut on women who have an oval or square face. "You don't want to do this if you have a round-shaped face."
BUY ONLINE NOW Jonathan Dirt Texturizing Paste, $26; bathandbodyworks.com.
Try on Victoria's hair now!
-
35. Sharon StoneTHE LOOK Short and spiky cut
HOW-TO Shampoo, condition and apply mousse while hair is still wet. Then let air-dry. When dry, add a shine wax to the ends.
INSIDER TRICK Get the messy look by grabbing hair at the crown and pulling up.
BUY ONLINE NOW Rene Furterer Styling Wax, $22; drugstore.com.
Try on short hair now!
-
36. Lucy LiuTHE LOOK Wavy bob
HOW-TO After washing, create a side part that aligns with the pupil of one eye. Rub a small amount of sculpting gel between your palms, then run your fingers through your hair and let hair dry naturally. Use a two-inch curling iron to twist small sections of hair.
INSIDER TRICK "The side with the most hair should be curled towards the face, and the other side should be curled outward," says stylist Marco Maranghello.
BUY ONLINE NOW Pantene Styling Gel for Curls, $4.20; planetrx.com.
Try on short hair now!
-
37. Halle BerryTHE LOOK Pixie cut
HOW-TO Rub a large dollop of sculpting serum in your hands and work through hair. Continue brushing through with a one-inch ceramic round brush pulling hair forward toward the face. Let hair air-dry.
INSIDER TRICK Halle's hair is relaxed. "You can find a mild relaxer in a pharmacy that takes five minutes, but be sure to read the instructions well because it can burn your scalp," says stylist Marco Maranghello, who recommends getting hair professionally relaxed.
BUY ONLINE NOW Paul Mitchell Super Skinny Serum, $21.32; cosmeticmall.com.
Try on Halle's hair now!
-
38. Naomi WattsTHE LOOK Shoulder-length curly bob
HOW-TO Mimic Naomi's style with a cut just above the shoulders. The curls give the appearance of a shorter bob. On wet hair, apply a curl-defining lotion and blow-dry. Put in two-inch Velcro rollers for 20 minutes, remove rollers and finish with Kevin Murphy Easy Rider to tame and define curls.
BUY ONLINE NOW Kevin Murphy Easy Rider, $28; amazon.com.
Try on Naomi's hair now!
-
39. Keira KnightleyTHE LOOK Razor cut with thick bangs
HOW-TO Style this easy cut by blow-drying the hair forward and accentuating the pieciness with styling wax.
INSIDER TRICK Like Keira's, this cut beautifully shows off highlights in the layers.
BUY ONLINE NOW Terax Hair Care Sculpting Wax, $16; drugstore.com.
Try on Keira's hair now!
-
40. Natalie PortmanTHE LOOK Pixie cut
HOW-TO "This is a great cut for women with thin hair," says stylist Marco Maranghello. Add volumizing mousse to wet hair and with your hands, pull hair up and back. Set with a light shaping spray.
INSIDER TRICK To instantly refresh your hair, use travel-friendly hair towelettes.
BUY ONLINE NOW Ted Gibson Hair Sheets, $35; sephora.com.
Try on Natalie's hair now!
-
41. Sienna MillerTHE LOOK Short Edie Sedgwick-like crop
HOW-TO Shake your hand through your hair while you blow-dry to achieve the unkempt look. Rub a small drop of shine serum onto dry hair and then a little bit of styling wax to finish the piecey look in the bangs.
INSIDER TRICK "Twist small sections of bangs between fingers with wax for texture," says stylist Francky L'Offical.
BUY ONLINE NOW Bumble and Bumble Sumo Wax, $23; spasanctuary.com.
Try on Sienna's hair now!
-
42. Patricia ArquetteTHE LOOK Chin-length bob with bangs
HOW-TO Style this bob by simply air-drying and smoothing out with a flat brush.
INSIDER TRICK If your hair is too thick to get this simple result, use a ceramic flat iron.
BUY ONLINE NOW Elegant Anti-Static Boar Paddle Brush, $6.50; tiffanysbeauty.com.
Try on short hair now!
