THE LOOK Chin-length bob with subtle flip

HOW-TO Using a medium-size round brush, blow-dry hair, flipping the ends up slightly. Blow-dry the front section forward by pulling the brush over the face, says stylist Elvin Arvelo. "Then when you make a part and sweep the hair to the side, it falls over the forehead."

INSIDER TRICK "If you have straight hair, blow-dry it most of the way without a brush and finish with a large round brush," says Arvelo. Blow-dry curly and wavy hair with a brush the entire time.

