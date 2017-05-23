Shailene Woodley Just Went Solid Blonde

Cue another one of those "Do blondes really have more fun?" jokes—Shailene Woodley, patron saint of living one's best life, as officially crossed over. Yesterday, the star paid a visit to her colorist Kari Hill of Meche Salon in Los Angeles, who took her natural brunette to a warm, summer-appropriate gold.

wise beyond her years... so much love and admiration for this newly blonde beauty...💙 A post shared by Kari Hill (@karihillhair) on May 21, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

RELATED: Shailene Woodley Will Convince You to Leave the House With Wet Hair

Woodley's strands have seen just about every iteration from a pixie cut to her current look, and everything in between, so it isn't surprising that she's had a few blonde moments scattered throughout. Her return to the shade is prime time for the season, not to mention flattering against her skin tone.

VIDEO: The Drugstore Hair Products You Need, According to Celebrity Hairstylists

We're sure her mom squad of big little liars in Monterey would approve of the new look. Check out even more celebrity hair makeovers in our gallery.