THE LOOK Soft curls with comb accessory

HOW-TO “Start by taking a side part in line with the arch of your brow,” says Derek Smart. “Then blow-dry your hair with a round brush. When done, put a few large Velcro rollers through the sides of the hair. Warm them up with the hair dryer then let them cool for a minute. Take the rollers out and brush your hair to soften the shape.”

INSIDER TRICK With a decorative hair comb, pull the hair back (holding the comb upside-down) and then flip it over to tightly grip into the hair.

BUY ONLINE NOW Forever 21 hair clip, $7.80; at forever21.com.



