Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Sexy Hairstyles
1. RihannaWHEN: The 2013 Grammys
WHY IT WORKS: Rihanna's touseled curls showed off her new caramel highlights.
2. Elle MacphersonWHEN: The 2012 Golden Globes
WHY IT WORKS: Macpherson's voluminous strands fell into sultry, loose curls.
Try on Elle Macpherson's many hairstyles in our Hollywood Makeover Tool!
3. Anne HathawayWHEN The 2011 Golden Globes
WHY IT WORKS Hathaway's dress made a major statement, so her hairstylist Adir Abergel wanted to give her relaxed but fresh waves inspired by '30s and '70s curls. He doused the star's wet locks with volumizer before rough-drying it and set her still warm hair in pin curls. Once cooled, Abergel removed the clips and let her hair fall haphazardly rather than giving it a formal part. "I think it gave the style a bohemian vibe," he said.
4. Cameron DiazTHE LOOK Old Hollywood glamour
HOW-TO Stylist Lona Vigil channeled Veronica Lake for Diaz’s Oscar hairstyle. “She wore such an elegant dress, so we wanted a very 'movie star' moment,” says Vigil who used a round brush to blowout Diaz’s hair with a Velecta Paramount Paris 4000i dryer. Vigil finished the look with hot rollers and then brushed her golden locks to one side before spritzing it with Elnett.
INSIDER TRICK After you get the initial volume this look demands, use the ionic setting on the dryer, for extra shine.
BUY ONLINE NOW Velecta Paramount Paris 4000i dryer, $199.95; beechergroup.com.
Try on Cameron Diaz’s hair now!
5. Christina HendricksTHE LOOK Retro-inspired flip
HOW-TO For this fun flipped out look, stylist Jen Atkins coated Hendricks' damp locks with Frederic Fekkai Instant Volume Spray before blow drying. She then secured hair with large rollers and set by blowdrying on medium heat for about five minutes. After removing the rollers, Atkins polished the look with a hard side part and side swept bangs.
INSIDER TRICK For extra volume, "wash your hair and don't condition it," says Atkins.
BUY ONLINE NOW Frederic Fekkai Instant Volume Spray, $20; at sephora.com.
Try on Christina Hendricks' hair now!
6. Gwen StefaniTHE LOOK Mod flirty volume
HOW-TO Stylist Danilo started by combing a dollop of Pantene's Beautiful Lengths Leave-In Cream through Stefani's damp hair, then spritzed root lifting gel all over. “Blow dry upside down until bouncy and full, then blow out bangs with a mixed-bristle paddle brush,” he says. Then use a medium curling iron to work hair back and under while misting each section with volumizing spray. To finish, pull back small sections from around the face and secure with a pin on the back of the head.
INSIDER TRICK Try a texturizing spray to give the look and undone feel.
BUY ONLINE NOW Pantene Pro-V Style Volume Root Lifter Gel, $4.49; at walgreens.com.
Pantene Pro-V Split End Prevention Leave-In Cream, $4.49; at drugstore.com.
Try on Gwen Stefani's hair now!
7. BeyonceTHE LOOK Thick long curls
HOW-TO Nelson Vercher, of N.Y.C.'s Rita Hazan Salon, says to pin-curl hair at night to get this look. Take a small section, twist it and pin it up. Do that with all of your hair. Then in the morning, run your fingers through it and you're done.
INSIDER TRICK Use a small-barrel curling iron to fix any curls in the morning.
BUY ONLINE NOW Vidal Sassoon Gold Series Curling Iron, $16; target.com.
Try on Beyonce's hair now!
8. Blake LivelyTHE LOOK Big soft curls
HOW-TO Hairstylist Rod Ortega, who created this look, rubbed smoothing liquid on dry ends for an ultra-sleek effect. Then, he wrapped 2-inch sections around a curling iron. He finished with a lacquer styling spray for hold and shine.
INSIDER TRICK "Grab hair from the chin down-you only want the ends and hair around your face to be curly, leaving the top straight," says Ortega.
BUY ONLINE NOW Shu Uemura Depsea Smoothing Fluid, $30.00; shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com
Try on Blake's hair now!
9. Angelina JolieTHE LOOK Updo with face-
framing pieces
HOW-TO Add volume with thickening spray and blow-dry. Use a large-barrel curling iron to curl the hair, then loosen curls by running your fingers through your hair. Split the hair into haphazard sections and twist them lightly and pin them up with bobby pins. Repeat with each section, pinning them at the same mid-head area. Lightly pull out face-framing pieces. Finish with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK If you have thin hair, try teasing it first to give extra texture and staying power.
BUY ONLINE NOW Bumble & Bumble Thickening Spray, $27; fredsegalbeauty.com
Try on party hair now!
10. Victoria BeckhamTHE LOOK Razored cut
HOW-TO If your hair is wavy or coarse, smooth it out with a round brush and a finishing lotion. Or use a flat iron and pull the pieces forward to get the face-framing effect. Define the piecey look with a texturizing paste.
INSIDER TRICK Boston salon owner Mario Russo recommends this cut on women who have an oval or square face. "You don't want to do this if you have a round-shaped face."
BUY ONLINE NOW Jonathan Dirt Texturizing Paste, $26; bathandbodyworks.com.
Try on Victoria's hair now!
11. Kate WalshTHE LOOK Updo with long sweeping bang
HOW-TO Start by applying hair polish to wet hair, says stylist David Babaii. Blow-dry with a round brush until hair is completely dry, then create a side part and sweep the bang section behind your ear and secure with a bobby pin. Allow the rest of the bang pieces to fall out naturally. “Take the rest of the hair and secure into a messy ponytail,” says Babaii. “Clip strands up to the head with decorative pins or plain bobby pins.” Finish with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK “You will need a long bang area to make this look work,” says Babaii.
Try on Kate's hair now!
12. Leighton MeesterTHE LOOK Half-up with cascading curls
HOW-TO On dry hair, use a one-inch curling iron to create curls all around the head, says Gossip Girl hairstylist Jennifer Johnson. Create a rough middle part (nothing too straight) and pull two sections of hair back and secure with a pin where they meet. Finish with a light hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK "When pulling back, make it slightly lose and not too tight," says Johnson. This ensures a soft, romantic feel rather than anything too severe.
Try on Leighton's hair now!
13. Jennifer LopezTHE LOOK Long sideswept bangs
HOW-TO After washing, add a volumizing spray, then blow-dry with a flat brush. Smooth over the bottom half of the the hair with a flat iron, which will maintain the root volume, but straighten the ends.
INSIDER TRICK Bangs like Jennifer's should be cut so they meld into the layers and there are no sharp angles, creating a soft look.
BUY ONLINE NOW Buy Online Now: Redken Workforce 09 Flexible Volumizing Spray, $12.95; beauty-mart.com.
Try on Jennifer's hair now!
14. Mila KunisTHE LOOK Crown volume with long waves
HOW-TO Stylist Helena Faccenda recommends using a large ceramic curling iron on dry hair. "Take large sections and wrap them around the iron," she says. After you have curled the entire head, use a lightweight styling cream and lightly brush the curls to soften them into waves. "Using a blow dryer and light heat will make an even more natural looking wave." Finish with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK "When curling the hair, wear a hot glove so you don't have to worry when you wrap hair around the iron barrel," says Faccenda.
BUY ONLINE NOW Frederic Fekkai Coiff styling creme, $23; nordstrom.com.
Try on Mila's hair now!
15. Sienna Miller
16. Elizabeth BanksTHE LOOK Soft curls with comb accessory
HOW-TO “Start by taking a side part in line with the arch of your brow,” says Derek Smart. “Then blow-dry your hair with a round brush. When done, put a few large Velcro rollers through the sides of the hair. Warm them up with the hair dryer then let them cool for a minute. Take the rollers out and brush your hair to soften the shape.”
INSIDER TRICK With a decorative hair comb, pull the hair back (holding the comb upside-down) and then flip it over to tightly grip into the hair.
BUY ONLINE NOW Forever 21 hair clip, $7.80; at forever21.com.
Try on Elizabeth's hair now!
17. Jessica SzohrTHE LOOK Shoulder-length soft curls
HOW-TO Start by flat ironing the hair at the roots, says Gossip Girl's Jennifer Johnson, "to get them nice and smooth." Then curl the bottom of the hair with a curling iron, turning the curls all in the same direction.
INSIDER TRICK Johnson likes the Enzo Milano curling iron: "It doesn't clamp down hard on the hair." These wand irons can be tricky. "Hold the ends of the hair with your finger tips and wrap the hair around the wand. You need to do it slowly and have patience," says Johnson.
BUY ONLINE NOW Curling iron, Enzo Milano, $150; at dermstore.com
Try on Jessica's hair now!
18. Emma StoneTHE LOOK Messy side bun with side-swept bangs
HOW-TO Stylist Mara Roszack got this look by curling small sections of dry hair using a one-inch curling iron and setting each curl with hairspray. Pull hair back, twisting it into a bun and securing it with bobby pins.
INSIDER TRICK Don't worry about perfection with this look. It looks less like a shellacked bridesmaid 'do when it's a little haphazard.
Try on Emma's hair now!
19. RihannaTHE LOOK Rounded bob
HOW-TO Smooth relaxing balm over wet hair from roots to ends, and comb through to ensure every strand is saturated, says celebrity stylist Juan Carlos Maciques of N.Y.C.'s Rita Hazan Salon. Blow-dry straight with a Mason Pearson flat brush. "This gives a polished look without resorting to a flat iron," Maciques says. Finish by tucking one side behind the ear and set with light hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK If you have unruly hair, consider having it chemically relaxed to make the most of this sleek bob.
BUY ONLINE NOW Izzazu Ultimate Relaxing Balm, $19; www.izzazu.com.
Try on Rihanna's hair now!
20. Ali LarterTHE LOOK Long soft waves
HOW-TO Stylist Patrick Melville says, After blow-drying hair, flip head over and mist hair with hairspray. Take a 1 ¼-inch curling iron and wrap one-inch sections around the iron for five to 10 seconds. Break up curls with your fingers and smooth sections around the face with a Mason Pearson brush. Finish with a light mist of hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK The amount of time you hold hair in a curling iron depends on how well hair holds curls. Do a shorter amount of time for naturally-wavy hair.
BUY ONLINE NOW Elnett Flexible Hold hairspray, $12; www.beautyhabit.com.
Try on Ali's hair now!
21. January JonesTHE LOOK Retro curled bob
HOW-TO Harry Josh, of L.A.’s Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon says to apply volumizing mousse to freshly washed damp hair. Then blow-dry using a round brush; when done, roll sections of hair in Velcro rollers and let set while you do makeup. Take them out and lightly brush the hair; finish with a quick touch of Frizz-Ease Thermal Serum on the ends.
INSIDER TRICK “To get this cut, ask your stylist for a one-length bob cut right below the chin,” says Josh.
BUY ONLINE NOW John Frieda Frizz-Ease Thermal Serum, $9; folica.com.
Try on January's hair now!
