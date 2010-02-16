Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Sexy Cuts, Bold Color: Star Styles That Work for You
1. Ginnifer Goodwin's Modern Pixie
WHY WE LOVE IT: It's a bold style-with soft edges. Layers around the ears and a slightly longer length at the crown give it a more feminine feel than a traditional pixie.
WORKS BEST FOR: Fine or slightly wavy hair. "Thick, curly hair gets bulky when it's this short," warns L.A. hair-stylist Adir Abergel. Consider your features as well: Short hair flatters delicate ones.
MAKE IT YOUR OWN: To balance out a long face, "keep volume on the sides," says Anh Co Tran, who cut Ginnifer Goodwin's hair. To lengthen a square or round face, layers should be longer across the forehead.
2. Naomi Watts's Lob (Long Bob)WHY WE LOVE IT: It's just as chic and low-maintenance as a chin-length bob but a lot more wearable (the extra length softens a pointy or square chin and elongates a round face). And unlike layered cuts, the lob won't lose its shape as it grows out.
WORKS BEST FOR: Fine to medium hair that's either straight or a little wavy. But that's not to say those with thick hair can't cut it: You just have to snip added layers in the underside so that it thins out and doesn't look poufy, says stylist Abergel.
MAKE IT YOUR OWN: The shape of your face should dictate where you put your part. "Square or round faces work with a center part," says Naomi Watts's stylist Robert Vetica. "A side part draws attention away from long, angular faces."
3. Naomi Campbell's Tapered Bangs
WHY WE LOVE IT: More universally flattering than blunt fringe, gently arched bangs draw attention to eyes while hiding a multitude of sins: a long (or short) forehead, an unruly cowlick, furrow lines.
WORKS BEST FOR: Those with long or oval faces, since the strong horizontal line visually reduces length.
MAKE IT YOUR OWN: If you have a full or round face, ask your stylist to make the bangs thinner and wispier (a heavier fringe will accentuate roundness), says Naomi Campbell's stylist Garren.
STYLIST TIP: Many salons do free bang trims between appointments. Good thing, since they need to be cut every three to four weeks.

4. Fergie's Chocolate Brown ColorWHY WE LOVE IT: Rich, sophisticated, and sometimes a little bit edgy, darker shades reflect light better than any other color, so hair in these deep tones seems the most healthy and glossy.
WORKS BEST FOR: Though they can be flattering on fair and dark skin alike, deep brown hues look natural on people who have some warmth to their skin. If you are extremely pale, you may find this shade too severe, says Fergie's colorist Tracey Cunningham.
MAKE IT YOUR OWN: If you have olive or dark skin, you will look great in deep mahogany shades. Those with fair skin tones should choose warmer browns, adding a few highlights so their complexion doesn't look washed out.
5. Ali Larter's Bright Ginger ColorWHY WE LOVE IT: Since red is a bold contrast to blue, this striking shade makes blue eyes really pop. It also creates a beautiful backdrop for fair skin.
WORKS BEST FOR: Blondes are the best candidates for going red because the dye penetrates the cuticle easier than on dark strands. Cunningham, who also works with Ali Larter, explains, "Dark hair color has to get stripped away with peroxide or ammonia before you can apply the red dye." Red hair also tends to be most flattering on light, almost milky complexions.
MAKE IT YOUR OWN: If you have fair skin, you can pull off any red, from strawberry blond to brick. Darker skin tones look less natural in lighter shades of red; instead, choose a deeper hue in the red spectrum as a subtle highlight in dark hair.
STYLIST TIP: A sulfate-free shampoo strips less pigment, so color lasts longer.
6. Jenna Bush's Sandy Blond ColorWHY WE LOVE IT: Varying sun-kissed shades, like Jenna Bush's dirty blond, lighten up skin, making it seem more warm and glowing. "In-between shades like this are easier to pull off than extreme 'pow' colors," says Cunningham.
WORKS BEST FOR: Those whose natural color is fairly light. If highlights are more than two shades lighter than your base, the contrast will be too striking, says L.A. colorist Riawna Capri.
MAKE IT YOUR OWN: If you have very fair, blue-based skin (check the veins under your wrist: They'll be blue), ask for cool, champagne highlights. If you have fair skin with some warmth to it (a mix of green and blue veins), consider more golden tones. Warmer skin tones (greenish veins) should opt for deeper, caramel shades-but keep the color subtle with not too much yellow or the effect won't be natural.

7. Mariah Carey's Big HairWHY WE LOVE IT: After years of super-straight styles, full-blown curls feel fresh again. Unlike the crunchy perms of the '80s, these updated spirals are soft and loose-a texture that's flattering on everyone, says Mariah Carey's stylist Luca Blandi.
HOW TO GET IT: If your hair is straight, wash and dry with a round brush to lift roots and smooth hair. Then use a 1½-inch-barrel curling iron to create curls and smooth frizz. To finish, rub a few drops of jasmine oil in hands and comb through hair to give curls definition. If you have curly hair, use the same technique, but dry with a diffuser to make the most of your own curls.
8. Jennifer Garner's Hidden Bangs
WHY WE LOVE IT: Pulling bangs up and off the forehead instantly transforms your look; it also adds flattering volume at the crown.
HOW TO GET IT: Spritz volumizing spray on roots of bangs (one we like: Frédéric Fekkai Coiff Bouffant Lifting and Texturizing spray gel, $23; fekkai.com) ), and dry with a round brush away from the face with cool air-hot air can make bangs flat and hard to manipulate, explains Jennifer Garner's stylist Adir Abergel. Back-comb bangs for added lift and then pin in place with two crisscrossed bobby pins.
STYLIST TIP: Spritz bobby pins with hairspray before you put them in your do-they'll stay put longer.
9. Rihanna's Messy StyleWHY WE LOVE IT: Adding texture and height gives this short style a cool, rock and roll feel.
HOW TO GET IT: After applying volumizing product to the roots (try Ojon Conditioning Volumizing Foam, $22; ojon.com), Rihanna's stylist Ursula Stephen adds height to the front section by pulling it up and back as she blow-dries using a paddle brush. She creates texture by alternating between medium- and small-barrel curling irons and molding the pieces with her fingers. "Experiment to find a shape that works for you," says Stephen.

