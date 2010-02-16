WHY WE LOVE IT: Varying sun-kissed shades, like Jenna Bush's dirty blond, lighten up skin, making it seem more warm and glowing. "In-between shades like this are easier to pull off than extreme 'pow' colors," says Cunningham.



WORKS BEST FOR: Those whose natural color is fairly light. If highlights are more than two shades lighter than your base, the contrast will be too striking, says L.A. colorist Riawna Capri.



MAKE IT YOUR OWN: If you have very fair, blue-based skin (check the veins under your wrist: They'll be blue), ask for cool, champagne highlights. If you have fair skin with some warmth to it (a mix of green and blue veins), consider more golden tones. Warmer skin tones (greenish veins) should opt for deeper, caramel shades-but keep the color subtle with not too much yellow or the effect won't be natural.



Download our InStyle Hairstyle Try-On iPad App!