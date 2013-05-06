Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
The Sexiest Summer Hairstyles
1. The Sexiest Summer HairstylesSummer's climbing temperatures make it hard to maintain a hairstyle, but with the right products and techniques, you can rock a sleek blowout even in the warmest weather. We rounded up our favorite star-inspired looks for the summer-from top knots to beachy waves-guaranteed not to budge come humidity or high water. Keep clicking to see all of them now, along with key tips from the pros who created each look!
2. Olivia Wilde's Structured WavesFinally-wearing loose curls like Olivia Wilde's during the summer is no longer a pipe dream. To keep the style from frizzing out or falling flat, her hairstylist Mara Roszak used Moroccanoil's Treatment Light ($43; moroccanoil.com for salons) to the star's ends, then used the Moroccanoil Curl Control Mousse ($24; moroccanoil.com for salons) to bring out a slight wave and keep flyways at bay. "I then used a curling iron to touch up her waves and define the texture, wrapping each section loosely around the barrel before letting it fall freely," she said. "After shaking the waves out with my fingers, I tucked her hair behind her ear on one side." After a final mist of Moroccanoil's Luminous Hairspray ($22; moroccanoil.com for salons), Wilde was left with defined waves with a weather-proof barrier. "I chose to go with an easy, effortless look that was a little casual," Roszak added. Mission accomplished!
3. Zoe Saldana's Loose CurlsTake it from Zoe Saldana-the more prep you put into the look, the longer it lasts. Her hairstylist Mara Roszak set her strands into pin curls, and while they were setting, she spritzed on Moroccanoil's Luminous Hairspray ($22; moroccanoil.com for locations) for hold. "After I removed the pin curls, I took random sections of hair and wrapped them around a curling iron, starting halfway down from the roots," she said. "Once all of her hair was waved, I broke up each section and loosened the curls with my fingers." A final mist of hairspray locked in the defined texture.
4. Rachel McAdams' High Top KnotWhen in doubt, opt for a top knot like Rachel McAdams! The modern classic look beats the heat and gives a polished addition to sun dresses and casual ensembles alike. "I love a topknot and I am so happy this trend is sticking around," said McAdams' hairstylist Mark Townsend. To begin, he gave her roots a blast of Dove's Refresh + Care Dry Shampoo ($5; drugstore.com) to give her hair grip, then used Dove's Color Care Leave-On Conditioner ($6; drugstore.com) for a healthy shine. After pulling her hair into a high ponytail, he twisted the lengths around the base, tucking the ends underneath and anchoring with bobby pins. "I always make an X with two bobby pins when securing, and I always spray dry shampoo on them for extra security," he added. "The starch in the dry shampoo sticks to the pins, gives them a matte finish, and creates friction with the hair to give it a tighter hold."
5. Kerry Washington's Delicate Down StyleKerry Washington and her hairstylist Marcus Francis wanted to show off the neckline of her dress, but veered from the standard updo choices for a smooth down style with a feminine headband. "I thought Kerry's hair worn down behind her shoulders would keep it feeling effortless and young," he told us. "Adding a studded headband gave the look edge and helped secure the volume." Francis spritzed Oribe's Royal Blow Out Spray ($49; oribe.com) from roots to ends before blowing the product in with a round brush to create a frizz-free foundation. He then wound sections around a one and a half-inch curling iron, working from her ends to her roots, and pinned each piece into place to set. "Continue to set the curls throughout the hair, directing the layers on top to go back," he added. Once her ringlets had completely cooled, Francis brushed out each area with a bristle brush and added Pantene's Smoothing Balm to her ends to loosen the curls. "Place a headband one inch from the hairline, and tease a few sections behind it on both sides at the crown," he said. A mist of L'Oreal's Elnett Hairspray ($14; ulta.com) at her roots kept the volume intact, and Oribe's Superfine Hairspray ($29; oribe.com) added the finishing touch.
6. Selena Gomez's Bumped-Up BraidSelena Gomez's long, ropey plait got an extra dose of drama with the addition of a sky-high pompadour. Her hairstylist Marissa Marino began with the volume on top, sectioning the front of Gomez's hairline and sprinkling on Unite's Expanda Dust ($27; unitehair.com) to add body. After teasing it with a fine-tooth comb, she pinned it into place and created five small ponytails down the center of the star's head. Marino twisted the five ponytails into a French braid, and roughed it up by pulling a few pieces out. The tousled texture of Gomez's plait contrasted with the sleek finish on top, so recreate the same effect by taming any loose wisps around your face with a hairspray like Unite's Max Control version ($28; unitehair.com).
7. Kristen Stewart's Textured PlaitKristen Stewart's low-key braid is polished enough to wear for a night out, while the wavy texture holds a laid-back vibe. "We went for an effortless look that contrasted with the clean lines of her outfit," said her hairstylist Adir Abergel. A spritz of Frederic Fekkai Wave Activating Spray ($25; fekkai.com) brought out Stewart's natural curls, then Abergel used a diffuser attachment to blow-dry her hair, scrunching it with his hands to tousle the style. He began twisting a fishtail braid at her crown, going down the middle of the star's head, then tied it off using a clear elastic band. "Gently pull the braid apart for a deconstructed look, and let a few pieces of hair frame your face," he added.
8. Kim Kardashian's Piecey LayersWho says you can't rock a blowout in peak humidity? The key to making Kim Kardashian's tousled layers last lies all in the foundation. Her hairstylist Chris McMillan applied Living Proof's Prime Style Extender ($20; sephora.com) to her damp strands before blowing the product in using a round brush. "Kim has been trying to grow her bangs out, so I created a deep side part to pull them to the side," he said. "We kept the blowout sleek with a little bit of texture." Make sure to pay extra attention to the ends, and wind your round brush in alternating directions to create a piecey effect. To lock out the elements, McMillan finished with a light veil of Living Proof Hold Flexible Hairspray ($24; sephora.com)
9. Jessica Pare's Sleek PonytailWhat do you get when you give a high-fashion ponytail an '80s twist? Jessica Pare's graphic style, of course. "Jessica and I love to collaborate to make each hairstyle we do different," said her hairstylist Marcus Francis. "The look balanced the feminine feel of her dress, making it modern and sexy, reminiscent to the '80s music video 'Addicted to Love' by Robert Palmer." Francis used a tail comb to form the precise center part, then used Phytovolume Actif Spray ($29; sephora.com) on her roots to her ends before drying the star's strands. "Use a one-inch flat iron to smooth out the hair, and lightly tease the crown for a subtle effect of fullness at the top," he added. Francis used a few pumps of a flexible hairspray before tying Pare's hair into a low ponytail at the nape of her neck, then gave the style a mirror-like shine by working a dollop of Oribe Supershine Cream ($49; oribe.com) on top and through the lengths. The result? A new wave pony that's totally chic.
10. Jessica Biel's Breezy Half-UpdoVa-va-voom! Although Jessica Biel's beachy waves hold a modern edge, her low-key style actually had a retro muse behind it. "The inspiration for this look was from an image of Brigitte Bardot that Jessica showed me," said her hairstylist Anthony Campbell. "We decided to do something with a little of the feel of that image, but with the bangs kicked off to either side." Campbell used a one and a half-inch curling iron to add slight movement before backcombing her crown to add volume. "Next, I twisted and pinned back the front layers from either side to create softness around the face and open up the neckline of the dress," he said. "I used Oribe's Superfine Strong Hairspray ($36; oribe.com) on each section to give it more wave, and Oribe's Apres Beach Spray ($37; oribe.com) to add texture."
11. Elizabeth Olsen's Textured BunDon't sweat the minor flyways when creating Elizabeth Olsen's carefree updo-the wispy pieces and slight frizz add to the roughed-up feeling. Olsen's hairstylist Ted Gibson applied a cocktail of the Tame It Shine Lotion ($20; beauty.com) and Build It Blowdrying Agent ($20; beauty.com) before drying her hair sans round brush to let her natural texture show through. "I blew her hair dry with my fingers in a twisting motion," he said. "After I finished, I applied a little more Tame It into the hair and pulled everything into a low ponytail." He then tied small elastics about three inches apart from each other going down the ponytail before twisting it into a bun shape. To finish, Gibson spritzer on the Beautiful Hold Hairspray ($20; beauty.com) and roughed up the top area slightly.
