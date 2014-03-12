We're Seeing Red This St. Patrick's Day! Get Inspired to Try the Hot Hair Hue

Much like the four-leaf clover, when it comes to hair color, a natural redhead is considered the ultimate rare gem. But just because you weren't born with a redheaded hue doesn't mean you can't fake it.
In honor of St. Patrick's Day this March 17, check out our star-studded roundup of redheads, featuring shades that range from deep auburn to strawberry blonde, and all that prove you don’t need to be the least bit Irish to give the vibrant, statement-making hue a try. "Once in his life, every man is entitled to fall madly in love with a gorgeous redhead," Lucille Ball -- probably the most famous redhead of them all -- is quoted as saying. Are you ready to fall in love with the shade?
From contemporary classics like Rihanna and Amy Adams to iconic beauties like Tina Louise, see all of our favorite fiery hair colors in our gallery.
-
1. Amy AdamsAmy Adams gave her auburn strands extra dimension by adding loose, touchable curls.
-
2. Tina LouiseAfter being named "World's Most Beautiful Redhead" in 1958, Tina Louise and her flawless coiff gained even more fame in 1964 when she took on the role of Ginger Grant in Gilligan's Island.
-
3. RihannaKnown for her edgy hairstyles, Rihanna showed off her copper strands during Paris Fashion Week 2014, giving a subtle nod to the fire engine red shade she famously rocked in years past.
-
4. Kate BosworthKate Bosworth swapped her trademark blonde for a warm crimson hue for her role in Still Alice.
-
5. Ann-MargretNext to Marilyn Monroe, the triple-threat actress, singer, and dancer Ann-Margret ranks as one of the ultimate bombshells-who happens to have red hair!
-
6. Evan Rachel WoodEvan Rachel Wood gave her natural blonde hue a spicy flame tint.
-
7. Molly RingwaldNext to the stellar acting chops she demonstrated in '80s-era classics like The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles, Molly Ringwald's warm sienna hue marked her status as America's Sweetheart.
-
8. Bella ThorneDisney darling Bella Thorne accented her strawberry blonde layers with a set of wispy bangs.
-
9. Susan SarandonSusan Sarandon offset her piecey fringe with soft ringlets.
-
10. Demi LovatoHair-risk aficionado Demi Lovato rocked a deep cherry hue back in 2011, and gave a nod to the '90s with her deep wine lip and grunge-esque hat.
-
11. Jessica ChastainJessica Chastain's rich sienna acts as the perfect contrast to her luminous complexion.
-
12. Connie BrittonWe can't decide what we like better-Connie Britton's voluminous waves, or her amazing strawberry blonde highlights.
-
13. Deborah Ann WollTrue Blood star Deborah Ann Woll wore her scarlet curls in a polished half-updo.
-
14. Molly Sims"I really wanted to mix it up and I thought going red was the perfect way to do just that," Molly Sims previously told us after taking her blonde hair to a bold red. "I have wanted to go red for about a year. When I was modeling, I was just about every hair color in the rainbow and I loved being able to constantly change up my look."
-
15. Christina HendricksWhether she styles her hair into a mod-inspired look to play Joan on Mad Men or is wearing a more low-key style in real life, Christina Hendricks' vivid crimson bob never fails to look stunning.
-
16. Lindsay LohanWhile these days Lindsay Lohan tends to bounce between red and platinum blonde hues, we thought the auburn tone she sported back in her 2004 Mean Girls era was so fetch.
-
17. Rita HayworthBorn a natural brunette, Rita Hayworth rose to fame after taking her dark brown strands to a stunning red.
-
18. Bryce Dallas HowardBryce Dallas Howard's pale bronze strands get extra dimension with a few well-placed blonde highlights.
-
19. Julia Roberts"Julia's hair is best when it looks like I didn't work on it-even though I did," Julia Roberts' hairstylist Serge Normant previously told InStyle of her auburn waves.
-
20. Britney SpearsShortly after kicking off her Las Vegas show in early 2014, Britney Spears debuted a dramatic carmine tone.
-
21. Julianne Moore"Sometimes it's hard to use a lot of color in my wardrobe because of my hair," Julianne Moore told InStyle previously. Despite that, she works every hue in the spectrum like a pro, from deep jewel tones to delicate pastels.