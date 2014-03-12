We're Seeing Red This St. Patrick's Day! Get Inspired to Try the Hot Hair Hue

Much like the four-leaf clover, when it comes to hair color, a natural redhead is considered the ultimate rare gem. But just because you weren't born with a redheaded hue doesn't mean you can't fake it.

In honor of St. Patrick's Day this March 17, check out our star-studded roundup of redheads, featuring shades that range from deep auburn to strawberry blonde, and all that prove you don’t need to be the least bit Irish to give the vibrant, statement-making hue a try. "Once in his life, every man is entitled to fall madly in love with a gorgeous redhead," Lucille Ball -- probably the most famous redhead of them all -- is quoted as saying. Are you ready to fall in love with the shade?

From contemporary classics like Rihanna and Amy Adams to iconic beauties like Tina Louise, see all of our favorite fiery hair colors in our gallery.