Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Sexiest Hairstyles for Fall
1. Sexiest Hairstyles for FallFall is all about change-so it’s the perfect time to try these eleven new celebrity-inspired hairstyles for every length, texture, and occasion.
2. Kate Beckinsale's Retro Side BunLooking to add a touch of Old Hollywood glamour to your hair routine? Opt for Kate Beckinsale’s retro updo. The structured finger waves and shiny low bun let your inner silver screen siren come to life. Beckinsale’s hairstylist Mara Roszak added Leonor Greyl’s Volumizing Mousse to damp strands and blow-dried the top layers using a round brush. “Allow the hair to twist naturally, then pin curl the sections to set them,” Roszak advised. She let the style cool, and after a mist of hair spray and a quick pass of a boar bristle brush, Roszak gathered Beckinsale’s strands to one side, securing them with an elastic. “Wrap the hair into a bun shape, and insert bobby pins in a crossed pattern as you construct the bun,” she said. “To add extra glamour, let a soft section of hair opposite to the bun fall out and frame the face.” Perfect!
3. Kate Beckinsale's Retro Side BunLeonor Greyl Volumizing Mousse ($44; leonorgreyl-usa.com)
4. Anne Hathaway’s Perky PixieThe reason this gamine pixie cut has been popular since the ‘60s is because it’s so feminine and makes any cheekbones look stellar. But what modernizes Anne Hathaway’s crop, required for her role in Les Miserables, is that it’s “short on the sides, slightly longer on the top, and the two lengths are seamlessly blended,” says her stylist, Sascha Breuer. The other key is adding texture so hair looks effortless and a tad undone. It’s easy-just work a walnut-size scoop of Oribe Pomade into towel-dried hair and blow-dry with your fingers to keep the style “cool, modern, and loose,” says Breuer.
5. Anne Hathaway’s Perky PixieOribe Pomade ($34; oribe.com)
6. Lea Michele’s Beachy WavesFresh-from-the-surf waves like Lea Michele’s make anyone feel “like a sun-kissed California girl,” says her stylist, Mark Townsend. To get the look, he coated her damp hair with Dove Style + Care Nourishing Curls Whipped Mousse, blowdryed with a diffuser, then scrunched in more mousse after it dried. To ensure there aren’t any flat pieces, he curled several strands around an inch-and-a-half barrel curling iron. The final step for beachy texture, sans actual salt water: a few spritzes of Oribe Apres Beach Spray.
7. Lea Michele’s Beachy WavesDove Style + Care Nourishing Curls Whipped Mousse ($5; drugstore.com)
Oribe Apres Beach Spray ($35; oribe.com)
8. Rose Byrne’s Retro BunThe key to this Mad Men-era look is height at the crown, so you’ll need to tease, tease, tease! First, start with hair that’s blow-dryed straight, then apply a quarter-sized about of John Frieda Frizz-Ease Secret Weapon to make it look smooth and shiny. Next, pull hair into a ponytail, but keep loose large pieces around your face (and bangs if you have them), says Rose Byrne’s stylist, Harry Josh. Use a fine-tooth comb to tease the crown, then twist the ponytail into a bun and secure it with bobby pins, which are more retro-glam than an elastic.
9. Rose Byrne’s Retro BunJohn Frieda Frizz-Ease Secret Weapon ($6; drugstore.com)
10. Nikki Reed's Low-Key ChignonAfter a few months of loose summer updos, getting back into the swing of polished fall styles can seem intimidating. That’s why we love Nikki Reed’s laid-back chignon, which looks effortless without appearing too summery. To create Reed’s undone texture, her hairstylist Mara Roszak prepped dry strands with a generous mist of Bumble and Bumble’s Surf Spray, then twisted the front sections into place. “This adds a nice texture to the hair, and to add a bit more fluff and movement, I used a dry shampoo all over,” Roszak said. Pull the remaining section to one side and twist into a loose, low bun. “Allow a few pieces to fall out around the face, then pull the rest back into a bun secure with hair pins,” Roszak advised.
11. Nikki Reed's Low-Key ChignonBumble and Bumble Surf Spray ($24; bumbleandbumble.com)
12. Olivia Wilde’s Loose CurlsLoose curls, not tight ringlets, give this style a romantic but grown-up edge. “Rough-dry hair so it has more volume,” says Olivia Wilde’s stylist, David Babaii. Spritz with a texturizer like ITampLY Pure TextureSpray, then twist each section around the outside of the curling iron, not using the clamp. “The key to making the curls look natural is alternating the direction you wrap every other piece around the curling iron,” says Babii. Apply a light layer of hairspray so the curls will stay in place but look touchable.
13. Olivia Wilde’s Loose CurlsITampLY Pure TextureSpray ($14; sleekhair.com)
14. Erin Wasson’s Sleek UpdoFor a ponytail so smooth and sleek it looks almost wet, it’s essential to start with super-straight hair. For Erin Wasson’s, her stylist Harry Josh used John Frieda 3-Day Straight, a temporary but powerful straightener you apply to damp hair, blow dry, and then flat iron to destroys any wisps of frizz. Once hair is stick-straight, it’s easy to pull it into a dramatic high ponytail.
15. Erin Wasson’s Sleek UpdoJohn Frieda 3-Day Straight ($8; (drugstore.com)
16. Mila Kunis’s Glossy BlowoutHot blowouts like Mila Kunis’s leave hair shiny and full of movement, not pin-straight. First, apply a straightening balm. Then “blow dry wet hair with a paddle brush, and flat iron just the ends to make them smooth and glossy” says her stylist, Adir Abergel. He keeps hair looking glossy and healthy with a liberal dose of Fekkai Advanced Brilliant Glossing Cream, and does a light tease on the crown for volume.
17. Mila Kunis’s Glossy BlowoutFekkai Advanced Brilliant Glossing Cream ($25; fekkai.com)
18. Jessica Biel’s Bumped-Up PonytailVolume up top and a sweet curl to her ponytail make Jessica Biel’s hair a standout. The key to her volume is applying Phyto VolumActiv Root Spray to damp hair, then blow drying with a round brush and teasing the crown. “Roll the ends of hair into pin curls, let them sit for five minutes, then unroll and gently brush them out,” says Biel’s stylist, Mara Roszak. Then pull hair into a mid-height ponytail and secure with an elastic, leaving out a strand to wrap around the elastic to cover it, securing with a bobby pin.
19. Jessica Biel’s Bumped-Up PonytailPhyto VolumActiv Root Spray ($28; sephora.com)
20. Emma Stone’s Waves-n-PinsEmma Stone’s ‘do juxtaposes soft, romantic waves with edgy bobby pin art. To keep hair smooth, her stylist Mara Roszak applied Moroccanoil Light Treatment to the ends once it was blow-dried. Then she used a one-inch curling iron to create waves, which she misted in hairspray and brushed out to givethem a softer, less uniform look. To make regular old bobby pins into edgy hair art, “I used white pins and made different designs by crisscrossing them,” says Roszak.
21. Emma Stone’s Waves-n-PinsMoroccanoil Light Treatment (prices vary; moroccanoil.com for locations)
22. Rashida Jones's Braided BunAlthough Rashida Jones’s braided updo may look complicated, the style is surprisingly simple to recreate thanks to The Wrap-Up, an innovative hair foundation that allows you to create updos with ease. Her hairstylist Sarah Potempa began by parting hair into three sections-left, right, and back-then added a small braid to each piece. After fastening the sections together in a high ponytail, Potempa formed Jones’s hair into a long fishtail braid, then used the Wrap-Up to roll the twist up toward her crown. She then bent the sides of the base underneath the style to hold the bun in place.
23. Rashida Jones's Braided BunThe Wrap-Up ($12; sarahpotempa.com)
24. Gillian Jacobs' Side-Swept PonytailFor a glamorous update on a classic ponytail, flatness is your friend. Part your hair at the middle of your opposite eyebrow, sweep it over your forehead, and blowdry it to be as smooth and flat as possible. For a contrast of volume, tease just the crown with paddle brush. Then gather hair into a ponytail and secure with an elastic band. “For a sophisticated nighttime look, wrap a strand of your hair around the elastic and bobby-pin to camouflage it,” says Gillian Jacobs' stylist Marcus Francis.
