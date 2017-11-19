Selena Gomez Just Went Full-On Blonde

As if Selena Gomez’s blunt, piecey bangs weren’t enough of a breakover (can we really call it that now, though?), the singer just shocked AMA viewers by showing up to the awards show blonde. Yes, blonde. And it should surprise you even more than a Jelena reunion because besides a few caramel highlights here and there, this is by far the lightest the celebrity has ever been.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Gomez debuted the brand new hair color on the 2017 AMAs red carpet, wearing her flaxen-colored hair in a shoulder-grazing tousled lob. So is she really a blonde, or is this just a well-crafted wig? Given her dark roots peeking through, we have a feeling this is the real deal.

She also went against the grain of the typical winter celebrity hair color trends, as Hollywood's best usually tend to go darker or add warmth with rich auburn or honey-hued highlights. The color was courtesy of celebrity hair colorists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri, some of the most sought-after hair pros in Hollywood. They treat the mane's of celebrities like Nina Dobrev, Kristin Cavallari, and Julianne Hough.

Shortly after walking the red carpet, Gomez took to Instagram to inform her followers of her major hair change by posting black and white pictures of herself with Anna Collins.

so i am blonde now A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:21pm PST

If the singer did take the plunge, and we honestly think she did, she probably spent hours in the salon in order to get her dark brunette hair to lift to this pale blonde level.

Given Gomez's influence, we have a feeling we'll be seeing this exact haircut and color everywhere in 2018.