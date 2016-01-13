See the New Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2016

WATCH: How to Give Limp Hair a Lift
In December, Baldwin closed off the year by returning to her roots with a chestnut brown shade that's close to her natural hair color.
In December, Olivia Munn chopped a whole foot off from her length into a pretty, neck-grazing bob.
No stranger to edgy hairstyles, Jared Leto debuted a mullet complete with microbangs at the British Fashion Awards in London in December.
The FLOTUS chopped her hair into a blunt bob in December.
The star added mile-long extensions to her lob.
In late November, Jessica Chastain was spotted on the set of her upcoming film with deep brunette layers.
In November, Emma Watson dyed her dirty blonde hair a rich chocolate brown shade threaded with lowlights.
In November, Kristen Stewart traded her platinum blonde pixie for a glossy, chocolate brown shade.
In October, Lena Dunham updated her bob cut with a set of wispy bangs.
In October, America Ferrera took her length up a few inches into a lob and added warm honey blonde highlights.
Talk about blonde ambition. In October, Zoë Kravitz made a major hair color change by taking our her long braids and dyeing her black hair a platinum blonde shade.
In October, Christina Aguilera was spotted on the set of Life of the Party with candy pink layers.
The star gave her ombre strands a fall makeover in October, shifting toward a deep chocolate tone.
Who says lighter hair has to be reserved for summer? In October, Hailey Baldwin took her signature blonde shade brighter.
After wrapping up filming of Girls' last season, Jemima Kirke said goodbye to her beloved character, Jessa with a new haircut. The actress chopped a few inches off of her lob into a bonafide bob and brightened her flaxen blonde shade.
The lip kit maven gave her platinum hue a rose gold tint—not unlike Instagram's 1977 filter.
At Milan Fashion Week in September, the singer gave her blonde strands a platinum update.
Not long after he made his Instagram public in September, Orlando Bloom posted a super-blonde #NewHair shot to his feed.
She's banging! In September, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin gave Chrissy Teigen a full set of fringe with a few longer, face-framing pieces at the sides.
She's one step closer to her blonde ambitions! Sarah Hyland paid a visit to her hairstylist Nikki Lee at Nine Zero One salon to take her warm bronde a hint lighter.
In September, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, gave Jenna Dewan Tatum's signature lob haircut an edgy update. The pro took a few inches off and created a cool, A-line shape.
In August, Sofia Richie chopped her signature long blonde locks for a shorter 'do by stylist Andy Lecompte. Her grown out roots make for a dramatic ombre effect.
After a summer with ruby red locks, Lily Collins returned to her natural chocolate brown shade at the end of August.
Just before reprising her role as Penny for season 10 of The Big Bang Theory, Cuoco got into character by taking out her extensions and chopping her hair into a lob.
After a summer of experimenting with braids, lobs, and a longer length, Gabrielle Union closed out the season by cutting her hair into a bob with golden ombré highlights. The 43-year-old actress showed off her major hair makeover with an Instagram selfie.
Brooklyn Beckham took the leap to the lighter side and took to Instagram to debut his brand-new hair color: an ashy blonde.
Leave it to James Franco to try out a rainbow ombré 'do. The 38-year-old actor channeled his Spring Breakers character in August when he posted a selfie on Instagram with shoulder-length blonde hair with pastel blue and pink tips.
The actress showed up to the 2016 Teen Choice Awards with a new deep red rob.
In late July, Kendall Jenner chopped her layers into her shortest style yet—a long bob with blunt edges that just grazed her shoulders.
Karlie Kloss closed out July by taking her sun-kissed blonde strands even brighter. The 23-year-old supermodel debuted a new platinum blonde shade with a subtle pastel pink tint on Instagram with the caption "I'm already having more fun."
At the end of July, Aduba hit up an event with her fellow Orange Is the New Black co-stars, working some new two-strand twists in her hair. For the better part of 2016, the actress has worn her hair in a shoulder-skimming lob, so it's definitely a welcome change from the previous months.
Dakota Johnson celebrated wrapping up filming 50 Shades Darker in July by taking out the extensions she wears for her role as Anastasia Steele, and went lighter with subtle chunky blonde highlights.
The singer who is usually completely devoted to her famous ponytail surprised us in late July by showing off her new style - bangs!
The actress and model chopped her long, flaxen hair into a wavy lob in July. She debuted the dramatic cut at the panel for her new film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets at Comic-Con International in Santa Monica, CA.
The actress took to Instagram to show off a new color in mid July and apparently, at least according to her caption, her inspiration might have been everyone's favorite '90s band. Yes, the Spice Girls—or rather, Ginger Spice.
In mid-July, Gina Rodriguez gave her deep brunette bob some dramatic blonde highlights.
In July, Diane Kruger celebrated her 40th birthday by swapping her tousled flaxen strands for a soft, warm brunette shade.
After taking out all of her hair extensions and trying a new hair mask, Kylie chopped her locks off (documenting it on both Snapchat and Instagram). The result was an edgy, blunt bob.
Hudgens was spotted in mid July wearing her new 'do while with bestie Ashley Tisdale attending a Selena Gomez concert in LA. The actress's brunette hair was styled in a sleek and silky lob, very different from her usual long, curly locks.
Adam Levine shared a photo on his Instagram documenting his latest haircut—a mohawk. Best part? Adam gave himself that mohawk. No hairstylists needed.
The young actress took to her Instagram to share a fresh-faced selfie, which just so happened to also debut her new black hair. She captioned the pic, "back to black."
The 43-year-old actress, known for her role on Beverly Hills, 90210, was bored after being a blonde for two decades, so she decided to switch things up with a pastel pink shade.
Taylor swift said goodbye to her edgy platinum blonde hair for a darker, subtler shade after her breakup with Calvin Harris in June.
Julianne Hough swapped her beachy lob for a set of lengthy extensions styled in cascading waves in June.
"Summer is here and it's getting very hot in Los Angeles. We decided to take off 4 inches, giving Reese a shorter, lighter look with much more movement," Witherspoon's hairstylist Cervando Maldonado tells InStyle. "We removed a lot of the weight without compromising the length—this look can still be pulled up into a ponytail or up into a bun."
The actress hit up Nikki Lee at NineZeroOne salon in Los Angeles to add a red, Debra Messing-inspired tint to her brunette strands, which were also cut into a shoulder-grazing bob.
After spending a few weeks as a platinum blonde, Mara was spotted out in West Hollywood in her old-school darker hue.
The singer abandoned her usual long locks in June for a style that hits just below her shoulders.
Halle Berry is making a very strong case for the undercut. In June, the star posted a photo of her new style on Instagram, which features a gorgeous lotus pattern just at the nape of her neck.
The 25-year-old actress emerged from the salon in June with a blonde shoulder-length bob. It's a stark change from her long red tresses, but she looks amazing.
The model took to Snapchat to show off her new shoulder-grazing lob and even though she hid half of her face in the snap, we can tell it looks gorgeous. But don't get too excited, as it could be fake just like Bella's bangs!
Kesha just debuted a brand new hue, and we didn't quite see this one coming. For her performance in honor of Planned Parenthood, the singer rocked grey locks with some of her strands having blue undertones.
After going deep brunette and platinum blonde, Emma Stone made a return to her auburn hue in June.
Gomez showed off a brand new set of bangs and a much lighter shade while on the East Coast for her Revival tour.
Khloe Kardashian debuted a short new 'do in early June.
The singer debuted a brand-new red shade for a performance at a Hillary Clinton fundraiser in Los Angeles, and the 35-year-old has never looked better.
Posh kicked off June with a collarbone-skimming haircut.
Not long after her wedding in May, Longoria celebrated her new wifey status in June by chopping her hair into a lob with some honey blonde highlights.
The Victoria's Secret Angel took her long layers to a tousled pixie in late May.
In May 2016, the actress went from her usual varying brunette hues to full platinum blonde.
The singer donated his curly locks to charity and showed off a new, clean-cut 'do on the set of his new movie in May 2016.
At Lisbon's Rock in Rio festival, Fergie hit the stage in a choppy lob that fell just below the chin.
Emma Stone stepped out in May sporting a platinum shaggy hairdo complete with full-on bangs.
In mid-May, the star took her blonde strands to a bold red tone.
After a recent trip to South Korea, Collins is seen with an asymmetrical bob colored a vibrant red and it’s giving us serious hair inspo.
Hairstylist extraordinaire Nikki Lee transformed Michele's hair into a "summer sandy" dream with new natural-looking blonde highlights.
Reese Witherspoon's daughter dyed her hair even pinker, embracing the ombre trend.
At a recent event, the singer debuted not only a new super pretty blonde shade, but also a new set of bangs.
The star kicked off her Formation world tour in May by taking her cool brown hue to a solid platinum.
The actress stepped out in New York City with a new set of full bangs to compliment her pregnancy glow.
The actress donated her hair to Locks of Love, and then shared an even more drastic partially-shaved cut on her Instagram.
The star kicked off the month of May with a super-short bobbed haircut.
After wrapping a season of The Big Bang Theory in late April, Cuoco shed her on-screen persona by getting a set of hair extensions.
Jessica Chastain took her shoulder-grazing lob a few inches shorter and cut it into a chic bob before an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel: Live! on April 20, 2016.
The model took her signature blond strands to a pretty purple-gray shade for April's Coachella Music & Arts Festival.
In April, Jennifer Lawrence traded her platinum-blonde bob for an even lighter cool-blonde hue and edgier, shorter length.
In April, Stewart took her natural brunette strands to a pale platinum tone.
The Grease: Live star traded in her sleek locks for a wavy new 'do by getting a perm.
Emma may naturally be blonde, but it's easy to forget when any hair color she chooses looks flawless, as demonstrated in her recent return to the dark side to a rich, deep brunette
The actress surprised everyone when she veered from her signature flaxen locks and updated her bob with unexpected choppy pastel pink highlights. Who says blondes have the most fun?!
Even with blonde hair Kaia Gerber is still the spitting image of her iconic supermodel mom Cindy Crawford. The budding model showed off her new, but temporary hair makeover on Instagram with the caption "just a lil wig."
The singer returned to her Hannah Montana roots on the set of Woody Allen's latest project where she was spotted wearing a long, blonde wig that looked just like her former alter ego's signature style.
The Scream Queens star ditched her blonde Chanel Oberlin-influenced strands in favor of a sun-kissed bronde look, complete with shoulder-grazing longer lengths. "Change is always a good idea," she wrote on Instagram and described the shade as "#desertrose."
During a very late night in March, Kim Kardashian enlisted the help of her hairstylist Cesar Ramirez to cut and color her hair, and in true Kim fashion, she documented the entire process on Snapchat.
In a move that may suggest Piper is going to pay a visit to Sophia Burset's salon in the upcoming season of Orange Is the New Black, Taylor Schilling dyed her trademark blonde a deep brunette in March.
Winter joined Hollywood's redhead crew with a new bright fiery shade in March.
After steadily going blonder and blonder over the past few years, the Modern Family star returned to her roots in March.
The star celebrated her 30th birthday by dyeing her signature blonde hue a neon orange shade.
The supermodel kicked off March by adding blue highlights to her layers.
Hough is currently in the process of growing out her hair, and instead of a standard trim, the duo decided to play around a little by updating her shade to a beige-toned blonde and cutting it into a modern shag.
Only two weeks after moving from brown to honey blonde, the Pretty Little Liars star went even blonder.
Jackson ended February by chopping her long strands into a pixie cut, and starting the journey from her dark hue to a platinum blonde, temporarily ending up at orange.
During Fashion Week in February, Ashley Olsen shifted her trademark blonde to a deep shade of brunette.
In February, Rose ditched her signature brunette for an intense green hue.
In mid-February, the Pretty Little Liars star ditched her signature brunette strands and went blonde.
At the 2016 Grammy Awards, Pharrell took his deep brunette strands to a platinum blonde hue, which gave off some vibes that were reminiscent of Sisqó.
Taylor Swift to revealed her most dramatic hair change yet at the 2016 Grammys - a graphic bob, perfectly complemented by a set of brow-skimming bangs.
Just before Valentine's Day, the star took her signature blonde shade to a firey red tone.
After a brief stint as a redhead, Lauren Conrad returned to her signature blonde hue.
