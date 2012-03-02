Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
The Secret Hair Products Star Stylists Swear By
-
1. L'Oreal Elnett HairsprayThis cult favorite ($15; ulta.com) keeps Heidi Klum's covetable strands in place. "I can get texture, body, and protection from humidity at the same time!" says Klum's hairstylist Michael Aleman. "It's so easy to create different hairstyles that last all day with this product."
-
2. Frederic Fekkai Hairspray"This hairspray ($39; fekkai.com) is my favorite product of all time," says Adir Abergel, who spritzed it on Dianna Agron's strands to keep her fishtail updo in place. "It has incredible hold and memory, but doesn't leave hair stiff, which is important since I change styles all the time on set."
-
3. Phyto Phytovolume Actif"I have used this volumizer ($35; sephora.com) on every single one of my clients," says hairstylist Marcus Francis, who works with Liv Tyler. "It works on all hair types, and is guaranteed way of adding instant volume and texture."
-
4. Healthy Sexy Hair Leave-In"If this leave-in conditioner ($10; drugstore.com) ever gets discontinued, I'll have to quit doing hair!" says hairstylist Kristin Ess, who uses the product on Lauren Conrad. "The product completely changes hair in just a few pumps by creating perfect, weightless shine and restores the pH balance. Plus, it just smells epic."
-
5. Tsubaki Abura Camellia Oil"I have always loved this camellia oil ($20; tsubaki-abura.com), and it's perfect for making hair extra shiny," says hairstylist Jenny Cho, who creates Jessica Chastain's glossy strands with the product. "Even used alone, the oil works wonders, but sometimes I like to mix it with a leave-in conditioner for polished styles."
-
6. Super Single Curl Clip PinsHairstylist Harry Josh used these flat clips ($32 for pack of 24; alanwhite-anthology.com) to create Gisele Bundchen's flawless waves at the Met Ball.
-
7. Supremo Magic Move SoftWant to create a structured style like Milla Jovovich? Her hairstylist Giannandrea Marongiu uses Supremo's soft styling pomade ($24; sleekhair.com) to create extra definition.
-
8. Charlotte Ronson Beach SprayHairstylist Chris McMillin channels Jennifer Aniston's inner surfer girl with a few spritzes of this fresh-smelling texturizer ($20; sephora.com), which creates soft, natural-looking texture-not hard, scrunched ringlets.
-
9. Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk"This aerosol ($18; drugstore.com) is great for creating volume and absorbing oil," says hairstylist Cervando Maldanado, who uses it on Kirsten Dunst. "It makes Kirsten's blond hue look brighter, and gives strands texture while keeping it soft and touchable."
-
10. Sebastian Craft Clay"Since I cut and style a lot, this versatile pomade ($17; sebastianprofessional.com for salons) is amazing to work with," says Ahn Co Tran, who uses it to give Ginnifer Goodwin's pixie extra movement. "You can apply a small amount to add extra body, or a lot of it to amp up the texture."
