Search and Snip: Score a Googlicious Cut!

Looking for a hair makeover come fall? One that's guaranteed to earn you dozens of compliments? Clicks don't lie. We've tracked the year's most-Googled celebrity dos, from J.Law's cool crop to J.Lo's sexy shag, and found the hairstylists too. Test out signature celebrity styles (Halle Berry's pixie or Jennifer Aniston's straight layers) or go bold by replicating Nicole Richie's purple lob. Plus, with tips from the pros, you'll be able to maximize your new cut and extend its wear even into the winter months.
1. The Queen B
Last December Beyonce, the master of tumbling waves and platinum records, unveiled a surprise visual album--and a sultry chop to go with it. No shockers here: Both were smash hits. The singer worked the bob again in a steamy Grammy performance of "Drunk in Love" with her boo. "It's a fabulous cut," says her hairstylist Neal Farinah.
Styling Secret: Farinah wraps small sections of hair, from mid-shaft to ends, around 1-inch curling iron (Hot Tools 1" Professional Spring Curling Iron, $40; hottools.com) to create Beyonce's soft, beachy waves.
2. The Magic MulletLeave it to bad-gal RiRi to rock a Michael Bolton mullet. "Rihanna didn't want regular short hair," says her hairstylist Yusef Williams. "This cut was a little short and a little long-the best of both worlds."
3. The Klassic KardashianAs half of the #worldsmosttalkedaboutcouple, Kim Kardashian is always making waves. The sleek ones in her hair didn't go unnoticed either. Back to being a brunette, North's mom added long, loose layers.
4. The Swift DecisionTaylor Swift put her curls on the chopping block and posted the event on Instagram. "She wanted a simple cut," her hairstylist Jemma Murdian says of the angled bob.
5. The Prim PerryWhat was pink and blue and topped with kitty ears? Katy Perry's hair. But this year she left her Teenage Dreams behind in favor of a crisp, sophisticated cut with long bangs.
6. The Kick-Ass CropWhen Jennifer Lawrence traded her long locks for a choppy pixie, CNN issued a breaking news alert. "That was seriously the weirdest thing that's ever happened to me in my entire life," the Oscar winner told Jon Stewart on The Daily Show. "Can you imagine getting your hair cut and then finding out about it on the news?"
Styling Secret: Add piecey texture and subtle volume to a short crop like Lawrence's by working styling wax (Toni amp Guy Hair Meet Wardrobe Creative Stick It Up Gum, $15; target.com) through hair from roots to tips.
7. The Textured TousleLast year, Halle Berry welcomed a baby boy, Maceo; this year, a starring role in the CBS series Extant. Here's what stayed the same: her trademark short cut-long and piecey on top and closely shorn on the sides. "It's part of what makes her iconic," says her hairstylist Neeko Abriol.
8. The Idol WavesBefore bringing the hills to life in NBC's The Sound of Music revival last December, Carrie Underwood hit the Grammys red carpet with a blunt, below-the-shoulders trim. "If you've got long hair, too many layers gets boring," explains her hairstylist Melissa Schleicher.
9. The Undone DoThere's always been something about Cameron Diaz, and a big part of her appeal: those casual, surfer-girl strands. Long, uneven layers throughout are essential, says her hairstylist Lona Vigi. "You get tons of movement and volume," she says. "We like that it's not a hairdo. It's very undone."
10. The JenniferSome point in the late '90s, Jennifer Aniston thought she'd never live down the face-framing "Rachel" made famous from Friends. But thanks to her BFF hairstylist Chris McMillan, her long, tapered layers made a name for themselves. "It's easy, touchable hair-classic Jen," he says.
11. The New RapunzelWe can't decide what's more impressive: Ariana Grande's chart-topping vocals or her long, shiny tresses. After winning Best New Artist, she released "Problems," the first single from her latest album. We're guessing a bad-hair day isn't one of them.
12. The Lovable LobKelly Ripa is one of TV's perkiest personalities, so a fun cut was in order. "We were so over that Housewife hair with tons of extensions," says hairstylist Ryan Trygstad. "We did a longer bob at first, but then we just kept cutting. She adores it." (And so do her 3.5 million-plus viewers.)
13. The Chic SweepTo borrow lyrics from her husband, Justin Timberlake, you could say Jessica Biel's hair was on its suit-and-tie game-polished, elegant, and ready for a night out on the town. A clean center part and one-length strands brushed to the side evoke a classic feel, while glints of blond highlights add a touch of 2014.
14. The Sexier ShagWhen it comes to her strands, Jennifer Lopez usually likes to play it straight with retro bouffants or sculpted ballerina buns. But we're loving this more relaxed approach: a loose, tousled, midlength shag that lets the American Idol judge flaunt her natural waves.
Styling Secret: Don't have a naturally thick mane like Lopez's? A sea-salt spray adds texture while keeping the "undone" vibe under control. (L'Oreal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Txt It Tousle Waves Spray, $5; drugstore.com)
15. The WonderstatementWith the release of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and a hilarious lip-synching showdown with Jimmy Fallon (Google it!), Emma Stone is red hot-and so is her sleek crop. After two years of flowing blonde locks, she switched to an auburn do. "The cut has style without looking like it's trying too hard," says her stylist Mara Roszak.
16. The Retro FlipZooey Deschanel's signature bangs are high and thick, with just enough heft to balance her long, bouncy ends and draw attention to her striking baby blues. An ultrasoft texture ensures that the old-school style doesn't feel stiff or stodgy.
17. The Weightless WonderIn the Oscar-winning Gravity we watched Sandra Bullock drift untethered through the universe, but the long strands she sported throughout awards season were decidedly down-to-earth. Streamlined, silky, and flashbulb-glossy, her hair was a reminder that you don't need a ton of special effects to look out of this world.
Styling Secret: A stick-straight do like Bullock's is all about shine. For extra luster without a greasy finish, spritz on a dry oil (Dove Pure Care Dry Oil Restorative Treatment with Anatolian Pomegranate Seed Oil, $11; drugstore.com).
18. The Purple Mane"It was the end of summer, and Nicole was bored with her long hair and ready for a fresh start," says her hairstylist Andy Lecompte. His inspired solution? This pristine angled bob. The cut solved her tress distress for a bit, but by April, she switched it up again. Hello, purple hair!
19. The (Really) Long BobJessica Alba's brand, the Honest Company, is all about simplicity, and so is this cut by hairstylist Renato Campora. "It's a great intermediate length that helped her decide if she wanted to go shorter or keep it growing," he says. (She chose the latter.) "And she can style it so many ways."
-
20. The Anti-JoanYes, she's got 'em in all the right places, but even Christina Henricks gets sick of curves sometimes. Her straight bob with wispy ends was a welcome antidote to six seasons of soft curls on AMC's Mad Men. Think of it as a dry martini rather than a sugary Old Fashioned.