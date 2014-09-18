Check Out the 13 Hair Fragrances You Have to Try Now!

Hair fragrances are among some of the unsung heroes in our beauty arsenal--just one pump works to mask any unwanted aromas your strands may have picked up, while providing a scent-sational alternative to the traditional way you apply perfume. When it comes to now-iconic fragrances like Thierry Mugler Angel or Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb, we admit, we tend to get a little heavy-handed with the spray and walk-through routine. Can you relate? Reach instead for the lightweight hair mists! Thierry Mugler's spritzer ($40; sephora.com) packs the exact same gourmand notes you fell in love with decades ago without being too overpowering, while the Flowerbomb hair fragrance offers up an airy, daytime take on the original scent's sexy rose, patchouli, and jasmine elements.

After searching the market and trying out all of the hottest scents, we put together a list of the best hair mists you have to try now, with many even working overtime as dry shampoos, nourishing oils, and frizz-fighters. Click through our gallery to shop each hair fragrance now!