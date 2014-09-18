Check Out the 13 Hair Fragrances You Have to Try Now!

Hair fragrances are among some of the unsung heroes in our beauty arsenal--just one pump works to mask any unwanted aromas your strands may have picked up, while providing a scent-sational alternative to the traditional way you apply perfume. When it comes to now-iconic fragrances like Thierry Mugler Angel or Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb, we admit, we tend to get a little heavy-handed with the spray and walk-through routine. Can you relate? Reach instead for the lightweight hair mists! Thierry Mugler's spritzer ($40; sephora.com) packs the exact same gourmand notes you fell in love with decades ago without being too overpowering, while the Flowerbomb hair fragrance offers up an airy, daytime take on the original scent's sexy rose, patchouli, and jasmine elements.
After searching the market and trying out all of the hottest scents, we put together a list of the best hair mists you have to try now, with many even working overtime as dry shampoos, nourishing oils, and frizz-fighters. Click through our gallery to shop each hair fragrance now!
1. Thierry Mugler AngelConfession time: Whenever a bottle of Thierry Mugler’s Angel is within reach, we tend to go a little overboard with the spritzes, which is why the lightweight hair mist ($40; sephora.com) is a perfect alternative. It contains the same honey, vanilla, red berry, and patchouli notes as the original, but leaves behind a less-intense scent trail.
2. Viktor & Rolf FlowerbombThe heady jasmine, patchouli, freesia, and rose notes in Viktor & Rolf's Flowerbomb are so recognizable, you can place the fragrance with just one whiff. The slightly softer hair mist ($45; nordstrom.com) proves to be just as effective on the days you prefer to let your blowout get in on the fun.
3. Stila Crème Bouquet Hair RefresherNo time to lather up? Instead of sweeping your hair into a top knot, reach for Stila’s Creme Bouquet Hair Refresher ($28; stilacosmetics.com), which merges dry shampoo and a luxe fragrance into one pretty, floral-printed package. The powder formula immediately absorbs excess oil and restores volume while giving off a subtle vanilla aroma.
4. Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Perfumed Shimmer PowderThis isn't your late '90s/early aughts body glitter: Guerlain's La Petite Robe version ($89; guerlain.com) gives off a soft halo effect with a faint, yet seductive, black cherry and rose scent.
5. Sachajuan Protective Hair PerfumeMore than just a pretty face, Sachajuan's Protective Hair Perfume ($65; barneys.com in October) boasts an innovative anti-odor technology in its formula, which replaces unwanted aromas with a fresh lychee, peach, and rose scent. It also goes the extra mile to restore damage with its infusion of keratin and silk oils.
6. Frederic Malle Carnal FlowerThe seductive notes in Frederic Malle's original Carnal Flower can often be too sexy for daytime wear, but a light veil of the hair fragrance ($170; fredericmalle.com) imparts a delicate, come-hither air accented with gardenia and tuberose.
7. Burberry Brit Rhythm Hair MistNot unlike a classic Burberry trench, the brand's Brit Rhythm hair scent ($40; burberry.com) envelops you in a comfortable lavender, orange blossom, and pink peppercorn aroma you'll never want to be without.
8. Shu Uemura Essence Absolue Nourishing Dry OilThough this almond and camellia-based oil ($68; shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com) can be used on the body, it moonlights as a hydrating serum for dry and heat-damaged strands, and packs an addicting floral aroma.
9. Frederic Fekkai Hair FragrancesDrawing upon the scents in Fekkai's extensive hair range, each perfume in this trinity ($20 each, or $15 for three minis; fekkai.com) amps up the fragrance of your favorite conditioner, and keeps frizz and flyaways at bay. If fruity-florals are your thing, reach for the Rose Fraiche or Citron et Menthe options. If you're a gourmand, the Creme Vanillee mist is your best bet.
10. Nicki Minaj Minajesty Hair MistJust like Nicki Minaj's array of chart-topping hits, the star's fragrant hair mist ($22; beauty.com) is currently on repeat in our beauty arsenal thanks to its catchy berry, magnolia, vanilla, and peach elements.
11. Narciso Rodriguez For Her Hair MistThe label's gorgeous mist ($35; sephora.com) stays true to the deep wood and amber notes you fell in love with at the perfume counter, allowing its floral elements to remain the focal point.
12. Clean Original Fragrance Hair Shine MistOne spritz of Clean's signature scent ($24; cleanperfume.com) banishes all traces of lingering aromas for a just-washed whiff that won't clash with your new fall fragrance. Even better: UV filters protect your highlights from fading in the sunlight.
13. Marchesa Parfum D'Extase Hair MistBrides-to-be: Ditch the sparkly hair accessory for Marchesa's iris, violet, and jasmine-rich mist ($38; sephora.com) for a less-obvious updo accent. As an added bonus, the fresh scent makes for a perfect complement to your bouquet.