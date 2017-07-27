7 Scalp Scrubs to Use for Even Better Hair Days 

Scalp scrubs don't really scream sexy, but healthy, shiny, thick hair? Yeah, that's hot. The state of your scalp is one of the major factors responsible for good hair days. While shampoo and conditioner cleanse your strands of dirt, oil, and product buildup, every so often your scalp needs some extra attention.
A scrub will keep your scalp healthy by gently exfoliating it to remove dead skin cells, dirt, oil, and product buildup which will help combat dandruff and dryness. Good news if you're growing out bangs or a trendy shorter haircut like a bob, a scrub treatment creates the ideal environment roots need for hair growth.
For the best results, apply a scrub bi-weekly like you would use a facial or body exfoliator. Use it in place of your usual shampoo and follow up after rinsing it with your favorite conditioner on your lengths and ends.
VIDEO: The Real Cost of Microblading and Other Beauty Procedures
Here, we've rounded up our favorite scrubs to use when our scalps need some extra TLC.
-
1. Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub With Sea Salt
You probably know that sea salt can work wonders for creating beachy, textured waves, but it also has a lot of benefits for your skin, too. The ingredient is not only a natural exfoliant, it also soothes inflammation and balances skin. That’s why it’s the base of this French cult-favorite scrub which also doubles as a shampoo.
Christophe Robin | $53
-
2. Alterna Haircare Caviar Clinical Exfoliating Scalp Facial
Think of this scalp treatment’s bristled applicator as the equivalent of your Clarisonic cleansing brush. It scrubs away dirt, oil, and flakes to restore your scalp’s moisture.
Alterna Haircare | $36
-
3. IGK Low Key Cleansing Walnut Scalp Scrub
You know the fresh and clean feeling you get when chewing a piece of mint gum? That’s the sensation you’ll get from massaging your scalp with IGK’s scrub. It’s infused with walnut, peppermint oil, and apple cider vinegar to soothe irritation and cleanse skin.
IGK | $36
-
4. L'Oréal Paris Hair Expert/Paris Ever Fresh Rinse Out Apricot Seed Micro Exfoliating Scrub
Proof that a good scalp conditions don’t have take up a healthy portion of your budget. Apricot seeds work as a natural exfoliator in this drugstore fave to keep oil, dirt, and flakes under control.
L'Oreal Paris | $9
-
5. Kiehl's Deep Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Treatment
This treatment is formulated to specifically target dandruff, which is caused by overstimulated oil glands—and possibly yeast—which leads to skin sticking to your scalp and visibly flaking. Reach for this tube before your shampoo and give your head a five minute massage to loosen buildup and promote hair growth.
Kiehl's | $20
-
6. Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoilating Shampoo
By now, you’re probably aware of coconut oil’s running list of beauty benefits, so it shouldn’t be shocking that the natural ingredient does wonders for your scalp, too. Along with charcoal, the duo acts like a detox for your scalp by clearing away buildup and hydrating it to prevent dryness.
Briogeo | $42
-
7. Matrix Biolage Sugar Shine Polishing Hair Scrub
There’s some situations where a lot of sugar is good for you. One such example is Matrix’s sucrose-infused scrub. This polish removes excess oil buildup while sloughing away dead skin. The best part: this cotton candy-scented product won’t give you cavities.
Matrix | $20