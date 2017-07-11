Sarah Jessica Parker Just Debuted the Sassiest Platinum Bob

Fact: we've loved Sarah Jessica Parker's hair almost as long as we've loved her.

Even in her pre-Carrie Bradshaw days, her buoyant curls never failed to induce envy, and we could wax poetic for weeks over Carrie's wild and versatile up and down 'dos. We screenshotted stills from Divorce so our stylists could recreate Frances's perfect ombre fade on our own strands, and don't even get us started on Hocus Pocus—those flaxen ringlets are a work of art in and of themselves.

As of yesterday, she's working a platinum bob.

Jose Perez/startraksphoto.com

The star was spotted in New York City shooting her upcoming project, tentatively titled Unfollow the Rules according to her recent Instagram posts, with a pale blonde crop that hit at shoulder-level. She wore her new look with a handful of tousled waves, which were parted to the side. We're not sure if the change came as a result of her character choice, but either way, it looks amazing.

It's the blondest we've seen the star go in a hot minute, and by directing the part to the center and giving the layers a sleek texture, aligns with the sleek bob trend everyone in Hollywood seems to be wearing.

Get a closer look at SJP's new 'do, and see even more celebrity hair makeovers in our gallery.