Sarah Hyland Just Debuted the Prettiest Brunette Hair Color

Most stars are edging closer and closer toward their blonde ambitions for the summer, but Sarah Hyland isn't like most stars.

Mere hours ago, Hyland paid a visit to her colorist Nikki Lee at NineZeroOne Salon in Los Angeles, who took her former flaxen tone to the most glorious brunette shade we've seen yet. We love how the color errs toward the chocolate cherry end of the spectrum, which is super-flattering against her warm complexion, and how the copper highlights give the color dimension.

New do for my boo @therealsarahhyland 😍 #CinnamonChocolate 🍫#NineZeroOne #901Girl 🎨&✂️by me #NikkiLee901 & tag team extensions with @riawna #MeReeCapri 👯 A post shared by Nikki Lee | Hairstylist (@nikkilee901) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

RELATED: Sarah Hyland's Blonde Hair Means Spring Is Here

Appropriately, Lee dubbed the hue #CinnamonChocolate, and a few lengthy extensions were added by hairstylist Riawna Capri.

Hyland rang in the warmer weather back in April by going blonde, though we figured a change was looming on the horizon last week when she Instagrammed a photo from the set of Shadowhunters in all of her red-headed glory.

VIDEO: Sarah Hyland Could Be About to Make a Huge Career Change

Check out Hyland's new 'do, as well as more celebrity hair makeovers, in our gallery.