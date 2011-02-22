Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Romantic Half Updos
-
1. Zooey DeschanelWHEN The 2011 Sundance Film Festival
HOW-TO Celebrity stylist Creighton Bowman towel-dried Deschanel?s long locks before applying detangling spray and mousse. He smoothed her hair with a medium round brush and spritzed in heat protecting spray before adding soft waves with a small iron for a ?perfect winter look,? said Bowman.
1 of 1
Zooey Deschanel
WHEN The 2011 Sundance Film Festival
HOW-TO Celebrity stylist Creighton Bowman towel-dried Deschanel?s long locks before applying detangling spray and mousse. He smoothed her hair with a medium round brush and spritzed in heat protecting spray before adding soft waves with a small iron for a ?perfect winter look,? said Bowman.
HOW-TO Celebrity stylist Creighton Bowman towel-dried Deschanel?s long locks before applying detangling spray and mousse. He smoothed her hair with a medium round brush and spritzed in heat protecting spray before adding soft waves with a small iron for a ?perfect winter look,? said Bowman.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 9, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
How the Hell Does Kate Middleton's Hair Always Look So Good?
Mar 7, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
The Most Iconic Angled Bob Haircuts of All Time
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Mandy Moore Is Bringing Back Her Early 2000s Hair Color
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Meet the Man Julia Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker Trust With Their Hair
Feb 21, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
7 Simple Updos You Can Create in 15 Minutes Or Less
Feb 20, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
Hailey Baldwin Just Pulled Off Two Risky Hair Trends at Once
Feb 13, 2018 @ 3:30 PM