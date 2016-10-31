Now You Can Touch Up That One Grey Hair Like It's NBD

There comes a day in every single young man or woman's life when they're on a transatlantic red-eye flight from Europe back to the States and they realize they have not one, but three grey hairs on the frontal quadrant of their head, and they didn't even notice until they were in the worst airplane bathroom lighting known to humanity. Oh, that's never happened to you? Weird, because it definitely happened to me about three weeks ago.

Yes, at a cruising altitude of 39,000 feet I completely unraveled and promptly spent the next four hours of my flight obsessing over how youth was over, how I was hurtling toward my death, and that I was rapidly aging. Spoiler alert: All of this is counterproductive because everyone knows stress contributes to rapid aging and also the development of grey hair. I needed to take a chill pill and STAT.

In lieu of a pill that would make me chill, I found a practical alternative that helped me mask my stray greys (until I caved and pulled them out because I have little to no self control). Read on to find out why you need a root concealer in your life, ASAP.

What It's Called:

Rita Hazan Root Concealer Temple + Brow Touch Up Stick

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A matcha a day for a week or... $25; sephora.com

What Makes It Special:

If you are a person who just gets a few stray grey hairs and don't want to do a whole dye job to compensate, this product is a wonderful option for you—especially if those grey hairs pop up on your hairline. You can just color them in and be on your way. No more obsessing over whether people can see them. Yeah, it's an extra step, but think about the time you'll save by not having to get a dye job or not obsessing anymore. Win-win. Did I mention you could also use it in your brows?

Who’s It For?

The person who gets the occasional grey hair and isn't so pleased about it.

When to Use It:

Whenever you see the odd streak o' silver.

What The Internet Is Saying:

What It Feels Like:

It feels like grown-up coloring!