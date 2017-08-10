Rita Hazan's New Hair Mist Basically Does Everything

What do you get when you cross a frizz-blocking mist with a UV protectant, leave-in conditioner, and a medium-hold hairspray? This isn't a beauty riddle—we're talking about Rita Hazan's new Lock + Block Protective Spray, and it's quite possibly our favorite new product of the summer.

Consider it a protective veil for your color against the sun's rays. Infused with a potent amount of UV blockers, the mist prevents your hair color from oxidizing, but also prevents your scalp from getting burned. "No one ever thinks about their scalp. You apply skincare on your face, put product on your body, but we always forget to protect our scalp," Hazan explains. "Most UV protectants for hair are oil-based, but I wanted to do a dry spray because it's easier to apply. You can apply it wet or dry, and you can spray as much as you want on as soon as you get out of the water."

In addition to keeping your color from prematurely fading, the formula is rich in vitamins A, E, and B5, all of which act as lightweight conditioning agents and ward off any frizz triggered by the humidity. It has a light hold, so you can use it as a finishing spray, but it works just as well if you're air-drying your hair. Apply a light coat to wet strands, and let the summer heat do its thing.

Like the rest of Hazan's products, Lock + Block uses her signature tuberose and jasmine scent, so we'll be misting this on heavily until she decides to launch her own fragrance.

VIDEO: Rita Hazan Shows Us How to Get Christie Brinkley's Blonde Hair

Find a bottle at ritahazan.com now, priced at $26.