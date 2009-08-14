Red-Haired Celebrities
1. Demi Lovato
WHEN: The Twelfth Annual Latin Grammy Awards
WHY IT WORKS: Lovato goes retro with structured curls in a deep ruby hue.
Try on Demi Lovato's many hairstyles in our Hollywood Makeover Tool!
-
2. Jayma Mays
WHEN The 17th Annual SAG Awards
WHY IT WORKS She plays a buttoned up guidance counselor on Glee but these relaxed curls are anything but. Mays's sideswept waves and Grecian gown epitomized easy elegance.
-
3. Miley Cyrus
THE COLOR Cyrus’s Grammys hair was all about her red-hot hue. Colorist Vickie Vidov, of New York's Gemini 14 Salon, applied an auburn shade along the singer's lower nape, then gradually lightened the brown to a russet blond as she worked her way up her head.
WHO CAN WEAR IT This style looks best against neutral to warm skin tones and on women with shoulder length hair or longer strands to show off the full range of color.
HOW TO GET IT To create Cyrus's ombre effect, Vidov created 1" planes of color that gradually lightened down the hair shaft.
Try on Miley Cyrus’s hair now!
-
4. Julianne Moore
THE COLOR According to colorist Gina Gilbert of the Serge Normant at John Freida Salon in New York City, it’s a "dark, rich, copper-red blonde."
WHO CAN WEAR IT "This color looks best on people with fair skin and light eyes," says Gilbert. "You’ll get the best results if you have natural dark blonde or light brown hair."
HOW TO GET IT “Ask your colorist for a 7 level A mix of dark copper/golden blonde,” she says.
Try on Julianne Moore's hair now!
-
5. Christina Hendricks
THE LOOK Loose, low bun
HOW TO Hairstylist Jen Atkin curled one-inch sections of the hair with a small iron, then worked in a dab of lightweight styling mousse to gently loosen the spirals. She pulled the hair into a low ponytail, twisted it into a bun and held it in place with pins. "Keep everything loose and low so it doesn't look too tight and done," she says.
INSIDER TRICK To get a lasting hold without stiffness, Atkin recommends Frederic Fekkai Sheer Hold Spray. “The hair still holds but moves at the same time,” says Atkin.
BUY ONLINE NOW Frederic Fekkai Sheer Hold Spray, $23; sephora.com.
Try on Christina's hair now!
-
6. Debra Messing
THE LOOK Low, asymmetrical ponytail
HOW-TO Stylist Robert Vetica first applied a lightweight oil to Messingus wet hair. After blow-drying the hair, Vetica made a low side part, brushed hair back and pulled it behind her right ear. He secured it with bobbie pins and a elastic band. The stylist then pulled the right side forward just a touch, letting it drop over her right eye. To finish, he added a spritz of Moroccan Oil Glimmer Shine Spray followed by a mist of hair spray.
INSIDER TRICK To get curls without using a curling iron, Vetica blow-dried sections of the hair with a round tourmaline brush and clipped each section in place to set and cool.
BUY ONLINE NOW Moroccan Oil Glimmer Shine Spray, $23; amazon.com.
Try on Debra Messing's hair now!
-
7. Kate Walsh
THE LOOK Sleek long bob
HOW-TO Hairstylist Christophe Saluzzo created this look by blow-drying hair straight and then using large Velcro rollers on dry hair to give the roots some lift and a slight bend to the hair.
INSIDER TRICK Saluzzo used shine drops on the ends of the hair to help it look shiny and prevent fly-aways.
BUY ONLINE NOW Shine drops, Abba, $16; folica.com.
Try on Kate's hair now!
-
8. Ashlee Simpson
THE LOOK Edgy long layers
HOW-TO Start by spray volumizing root lift to damp hair, says stylist Jamie Bakos. Blow dry hair upside down until completely dry. Using a flat iron, section off segments of hair and smooth out the ends. Add Osmo clay to the ends to make it edgy.
INSIDER TRICK Blow dry bangs to the opposite side from how it is usually styled.
BUY ONLINE NOW Osmo Essence Clay Wax; $14.79; sleekhair.com.
Try on Ashlee's hair now!
-
9. Amy Adams
THE LOOK Violet eyes and rosy cheeks
MAKEUP ARTIST Matin
HOW-TO Matin used primer, concealer and foundation applied with a brush to create a clean canvas on Adams's skin. He followed with black liner around the eye, smudging it with the sponge at the end of the pencil and then brush on violet shadow. Pink tones went on the apples of the cheeks and the lips and Matin finished with black volumizing mascara.
INSIDER TRICK Matin dabbed the blush on with his finger, which brings a little natural flush to the cheeks while making it look more natural.
-
10. Sophia Bush
THE LOOK Curled and full
HOW-TO Set dry hair with large hot rollers. “Curl the hair in wide sections, rolling toward the face and under,” says stylist Michael Murphy. “After the rollers have cooled, brush the curls and use your fingers to help them fall into place.” Finish with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK “This is a great way to ‘dress up’ medium-length hair for the holidays,” says Murphy.
Try on Sophia's hair now!
-
11. Julianne Moore
THE LOOK Light voluminous waves
HOW-TO Stylist David Babaii recommends starting with amplifying mousse on wet hair for hold and lift. “Then divide your mane into three sections: top, sides and back leaving the nape area free,” he says. “Take small sections, starting at the nape, and blow-dry (using a nozzle attachment) with a large round brush. When hair is completely dry, take large sections and wrap three-quarters of it around your brush. With the nozzle blow hot air for about 10 seconds then hit the cool button to give that section a blast of cold air. Carefully release the section from the brush and continue until you have completed the whole head.”
INSIDER TRICK “After rinsing your hair completely, follow with a final cool water rinse for when you want extra volume. This seals the cuticle and helps hair radiate extra shine,” says Babaii.
Try on Julianne's hair now!
-
12. Debra Messing
THE LOOK Heavily-lined eyes
MAKEUP ARTIST Carol Shaw
HOW-TO Shaw says to start with the eyes: "Using a fluffy eye shadow brush, blend forest green shadow on the eyelid and smudge black eye shadow on the top and bottom lash lines." Then apply black mascara, nude lip liner and pink gloss.
INSIDER TRICK "I do the eyes first, then foundation, cover-up and powder," says Shaw. "This saves time by not having to lean under the eyes multipe times and reapply makeup. Then I do cheeks, brows and lips last."
