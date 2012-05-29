

QUESTION:

"What are some fun and interesting ways I can style, color, or accessorize my pixie cut?"



ANSWER:

Short styles don't always have to look the same, just look at Emma Watson's versatile crop. Rodney Cutler, who gave the star her pixie cut, suggests changing up your part for an easy boost. "Creating a low side part and slicking it down is an easy way to glam up a short style. You can also add more texture by curling strands in different directions for an edgier look," he said. "If you want to change up your color, have your hairstylist apply a deeper shade around your root area to create dimension instead of a full head of highlights, which can look like leopard spots on short hair." And don't be afraid to play with fun hair clips. "The pixie's length is just long enough to hold an accessory in place, so place a barrette on one side of the head," Cutler added.