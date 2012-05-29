

QUESTION:

"How can I determine the best hair color for my skin tone?"



ANSWER:

The first step is to figure out whether your complexion has warm or cool undertones. "You can start off with the jewelry you wear," suggested Robinson. Silver jewelry is more flattering on cool skin like Cameron Diaz's, while warm skin tones like Hilary Duff look best against gold. "Ask your stylist for colors with blue or violet tones like ash, taupe brown, or burgundy red if you have cool skin. Alternately, warm complexions look best paired with honey or caramel blond, chestnut brown, and coppery orange red."