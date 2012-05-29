Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Reader Beauty FAQs: Hair Color
-
1. Reader Beauty FAQsYou asked, we answered! Our readers submitted their need-to-know hair color questions to our Twitter handle and our Facebook page-from from first-time DIY dye jobs to pulling off edgy pastel hues-and we recruited our team of celebrity hairstylists and colorists to come up with simple solutions to every issue. Keep reading to see their tips!
-
2. Pastel Dip-Dyed Trend FAQ
QUESTION:
"I'd love to try out the pastel dip-dyed tip trend, but I work in a corporate environment. What is a softer way to try the style?"
ANSWER:
While we love Lauren Conrad's Barbie pink pony, edgier hues like hers may not be appropriate for most 9-to-5 jobs. Experiment with a few temporary options, like hair chalking. "You can use pastel chalks from any art supply store, and they wash out as soon as you shampoo," said Conrad's hairstylist Kristin Ess. Be sure to wet dark hair before rubbing on the color for a more saturated effect, but if you have light hair, skip this step to avoid staining. "I also love the Davines Red Alchemic Conditioner ($28; davines.com for locations) to add a soft peachy-pink tone to blond hair or highlights. Plus, it only lasts a few washes, and fades gently."
-
3. Conditioning Fried Hair FAQ
QUESTION:
"I love getting highlights, but my already-relaxed hair is getting fried. What is the best way to condition it?"
ANSWER:
Give your chemically treated hair extra TLC by investing in an intense deep conditioner. "I always recommend using a mask like Redken's Rich Recovery ($19; redken.com for locations) once a week," said Drew Barrymore's colorist Tracey Cunningham. "For seriously damaged hair, head to the salon for a customized treatment to address your specific hair needs."
-
4. Semi-Permanent Hair Coloring FAQ
QUESTION:
"I want to try a new hair color but I'm scared of the commitment. What are some good semi-permanent options I can do at home?"
ANSWER:
DIY dyes that don't contain ammonia or peroxide are considered semi-permanent, and coat your strands to give them shine. "Temporary dyes come in a variety of shades to enhance your natural color, and wash out in 28 shampoos-meaning you don't have to worry about a visible root line," said celebrity colorist Marie Robinson, who works with Anne Hathaway and Michelle Williams. "Clairol's Nice 'N Easy Non-Permanent ($9; drugstore.com) is a great option if you want to camouflage gray hairs, while Natural Instincts ($9; drugstore.com) is perfect for trying out darker or redder shades."
-
5. Straight Black Hair FAQ
QUESTION:
"I'm Asian, and have straight, black hair. How can I amp up the color?"
ANSWER:
Subtle highlights like Jamie Chung's are a great way to break up your sable base color without damaging hair. "Ask your colorist for auburn or copper highlights," said Cunningham. Afterward, keep your new hue looking fresh by applying a color gloss twice a week like Rita Hazan's ($26; ritahazansalon.com), which enhances golden tones and imparts a glossy finish.
-
6. Color-Safe Shampoo & Conditioner FAQ
QUESTION:
"I use a color-safe shampoo on my dyed hair, but how important is color-safe conditioner?"
ANSWER:
Using a regular conditioner certainly won't harm your dye job, but they can extend the life of your hue and protect it from fading. We love Alterna's UV + Color Protection Conditioner ($20; sephora.com), which uses antioxidants and UV filters. "They're an important shield from environmental factors," explained Jessica Simpson's colorist Rita Hazan. A leave-in conditioner like Garnier's Color Shield ($6; NEW) is another great option, says cosmetic chemist Ni'Kita Wilson. "It allows more of these protectants to remain on the hair since they're not washed away in the shower."
-
7. Matching Hair & Skin Tone FAQ
QUESTION:
"How can I determine the best hair color for my skin tone?"
ANSWER:
The first step is to figure out whether your complexion has warm or cool undertones. "You can start off with the jewelry you wear," suggested Robinson. Silver jewelry is more flattering on cool skin like Cameron Diaz's, while warm skin tones like Hilary Duff look best against gold. "Ask your stylist for colors with blue or violet tones like ash, taupe brown, or burgundy red if you have cool skin. Alternately, warm complexions look best paired with honey or caramel blond, chestnut brown, and coppery orange red."
-
8. Blonde Hair & Chlorine FAQ
QUESTION:
"I'm a bottle blond and I'm afraid chlorine will change my color. How can I protect my hair this summer?"
ANSWER:
Hair tends to soak up the elements it is exposed to. "If you jump into the pool with dry hair, it will absorb chlorinated water through and through, and the same goes for salt water," said Kristen Ess, who works with Rachel McAdams. "Hit the pool or beach with damp, conditioned strands straight from the shower to keep the harsh chemicals from penetrating too far into your hair. You can even leave a little conditioner in your ends to put up an extra barrier." If you don't have time to smooth on the conditioner, Ess recommends throwing a bottle of Healthy Sexy Hair Leave-In Conditioner ($10; sexyhair.com for locations) in your beach bag to spritz on before diving in.
1 of 8
Reader Beauty FAQs
You asked, we answered! Our readers submitted their need-to-know hair color questions to our Twitter handle and our Facebook page-from from first-time DIY dye jobs to pulling off edgy pastel hues-and we recruited our team of celebrity hairstylists and colorists to come up with simple solutions to every issue. Keep reading to see their tips!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
25 Long Bob Haircuts for Any Face Shape
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
10 Balayage Highlight Ideas Perfect for Spring
Mar 13, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
This Is the Only Product That's Given Me Perfect Beachy Waves
Mar 12, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
This $12 Drugstore Hair Treatment Can Restore a Year’s Worth of Damage
Mar 12, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
How Often Should You Wash Your Hair? It Depends on Your Hair Type
Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Meghan Markle's Highlights Will Be Spring's Biggest Hair Trend
Mar 9, 2018 @ 1:30 PM