QUESTION:"I'm a bottle blond and I'm afraid chlorine will change my color. How can I protect my hair this summer?"ANSWER:Hair tends to soak up the elements it is exposed to. "If you jump into the pool with dry hair, it will absorb chlorinated water through and through, and the same goes for salt water," said Kristen Ess, who works with Rachel McAdams. "Hit the pool or beach with damp, conditioned strands straight from the shower to keep the harsh chemicals from penetrating too far into your hair. You can even leave a little conditioner in your ends to put up an extra barrier." If you don't have time to smooth on the conditioner, Ess recommends throwing a bottle of Healthy Sexy Hair Leave-In Conditioner ($10; sexyhair.com for locations) in your beach bag to spritz on before diving in.