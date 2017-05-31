Queen Letizia's Twist on the Classic Ponytail Is the Stuff of Pinterest Dreams

Forget Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's enviable locks for one second and look to royalty from another nation, because Queen Letizia of Spain's cool-girl take on the classic ponytail is the warm weather hair inspiration that you've been waiting for.
Tuesday evening in Madrid, the ever-stylish royal fêted the anniversary of Europa Press news agency alongside husband King Felipe VI and wore her hair in a pony that's the stuff of beauty blogger dreams.
Clad in a demure pale purple-gray knit number embellished with buttons on the shoulders and a scattering of star sequins across the midi-length design, the Spanish royal livened up her metallic ensemble and fuschia lips with an updo that's giving us major '80s and '90s flashbacks.
Parting her brunette strands to the side and sweeping them back into a lengthy ponytail, the 44-year-old opted to have a little fun with the classic hairstyle by sectioning off parts of her hair into bubbles‚ a look that's a far cry from the stiff chignons and blowouts often favored by the royal crowd.
RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II's Best Monochrome Looks
RELATED: Queen Letizia Demos How a Royal Does Off-the-Shoulder Dressing
Could the queen start off a new summer trend with this regal yet flirty look? Something tells us the rest of the royals will be following her lead.