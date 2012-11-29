Feb 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Protect Your Hair Color
1. Protect Your Hair ColorDon't let expensive dye-jobs fade fast! We put together the best products for extending the life of every hair color-from rich mocha and spicy copper, to dynamic golden highlights. Keep reading to see all our favorite picks now!
2. The Best Products to Protect Your Hair ColorDon't let expensive dye-jobs fade fast, no matter your selected shade-rich mocha, platinum blonde, fiery red or even coppery highlights-protecting your color-treated hair with tailored products and treatments is key to shiny and healthy-looking locks. From gentle shampoos to enhancing serums, we've rounded up the best picks for every hue.
3. Best Intensive Treatment for HighlightsRestore color, strength, texture and shine to porous hair with this intensive treatment system. Containing a unique blend of sandalwood extract, bark extract and vitamin E, this formula not only hydrates and smooths but counterbalances the oxidation process that occurs overtime from cleansing and styling products.
Marie Robinson Salon ColoristCure; $55, osyrium.com
4. Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Blonde HairNeutralize yellow tones with this violet-pigmented cleansing duo. Simultaneously hydrate while adding extraordinary depth and shine to once hay-like strands.
Sachajuan Silver Shampoo and Conditioner; $28-$30, woodleyandbunny.com
5. Best Lighting Mist for Blonde HairRefresh blonde tones with this hydrating and brightening misting spray. Infused with golden micro-prisms, this pick enhances honey and platinum hues, giving hair multi-dimensional layers.
Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Blonde Brightening Mist; $28, sephora.com
6. Best For Toning Blonde HairSay good-bye to brassy blonde and grown-out strands with these toning and concealing favorites. While boosting shine and maintaining the true integrity of your color, look like you just stepped out of the salon with a revitalized-looking mane.
Rita Hazan Foaming Color Gloss and Root Concealer; $24-26, ritahazan.com
7. Best Hair Shampoo, Conditioner and Masque for BrunettesThis color-maintenance trio repairs and fortifies brittle, dull-looking hair by adding necessary moisture and shine. Each of the cuticle-enriching products condition over-treated locks while bio-polymers reduce frizz.
Oribe Beautiful Color Collection; $88, oribe.com
8. Best Leave-In Conditioner for BrunettesDon't let brunette strands lose their silky, chocolatey shine. This detangling leave-in conditioner contains a sunflower extract that acts as a natural UV filter, which hydrates and helps protects hair against oxidation.
Phyto Phytomist Instant Hydrating Conditioner; $26, sephora.com
9. Best Oil Treatment for BrunettesThis moisture-restoring hair oil, derived from the Amazonian pequi fruit, contains vitamins A and E, proteins and lipids that help make brunette locks shinier and smoother.
Couture Colour Pequi Oil Treatment; $32, sephora.com
10. Best Shampoo, Conditioner and Protecting Cream for Red HeadsUnlike blonde or brunette dyes, red coloring molecules are so small, they tend to shampoo out or dull quickly. Protect vibrant reds from fading with this cleansing and shielding system. A combination of Tahitian coconut oil infused with fresh tiare flowers instantly revives shine while ojon oil penetrates deep within the hair shaft to repair and seal the cuticle.
Ojon Color Sustain Shampoo, Conditioner and Protecting Cream; $15-$23, ojon.com
11. Best Maintenance Kit for Red HeadsWhile red hair is difficult to maintain, this color kit makes it easy to keep up brilliant color. With concentrated ingredients, the intensive treatment trio supports color conditioning, protection against the elements and maximizes shine without buildup.
Paul Yacomine Micro Colour Collection Intensive Leave-In Conditioning and Finishing Treatment; $38, sephora.com
12. Best Styling Balm for Red HeadsIf coloring and styling has left your strands fried, work this ultra-moisturizing protective cream through damp ends to nourish and shield hair from heat. While simultaneously helping to minimize fading effects, this color-preserving balm leaves hair feeling soft and perfectly coiffed.
Bumble and Bumble Color Minded UV Protective Styling Balm; $28, bumbleandbumble.com
13. Best Shampoo and Conditioner for HighlightsThis sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner is formulated to leave hair shiny and healthy-looking. Ingredients such as, cucumber, sunflower and aloe nourishes and protects against breakage of highlighted strands.
Yes To Cucumbers Color Protection Shampoo and Conditioner, $15; yestocarrots.com.
14. Best Masque for HighlightsUse this intensive masque once a week to transform once brittle strands into luscious, enviable locks. While restoring moisture, rich oils like camelina, apricot and grapeseed penetrate deeply into hair shafts and fortifies damaged fibers, leaving hair silky and healthy-looking.
L'Oreal EverCrème Deep Nourishing Masque; $9, lorealparisusa.com
