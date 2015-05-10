The Prettiest Celeb Hair and Makeup Looks to Steal for Prom

It's that’s time of year again: prom season. After choosing the perfect dress, the next crucial decision you’ll make is how to wear your hair and makeup. Stumped for ideas? Not to worry—we’ve been keeping an eye on our favorite young stars and came up with a slew of gorgeous looks that will leave you inspired.
One celeb who won't lead you astray is Blake Lively. The Old Hollywood waves she chose for the The Age of Adaline premiere are just as timeless as her character in the film. The style will have you feeling glamorous on your special night—and there’s no chance you'll cringe with regret when you look back on photos years down the line.
PHOTOS: The Prettiest Celeb Hair & Makeup Looks to Steal for Prom
1. Blake Lively’s Old Hollywood Waves
Old Hollywood waves are a timeless look you’ll never regret. To score Blake Lively's major volume, hairstylist Rod Ortega grabbed a T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Barrel Styling Wand ($230; sephora.com) and twirled ½-inch sections away from the face and in the same direction.
2. Sarah Hyland’s Sun-Kissed Glow
Dust bronzer onto the apples of your cheeks and along the outer edges of your face (including the cheekbones, temple, and jawline) to fake a back-from-the-beach glow like Sarah Hyland.
3. Shailene Woodley’s Red Lip & Accent Braid
To ensure you’ll stand out, swipe on a creamy red lip like Shailene Woodley. To get the look, the star’s makeup artist Roxy mixed Burt’s Bees Lip Crayons in Napa Valley and Redwood Forest ($9 each; burtsbees.com). We couldn’t think of a better way to complete her cool, braided updo.
4. Selena Gomez’s Fresh Lob
If you’re going to chop your hair before the big night, go with Hollywood’s latest obsession: the lob. The shoulder-grazing style flatters everyone and can be worn in a multitude of ways. Just check out Selena Gomez’s effortless waves for proof.
5. Zendaya’s Bold Brows
Big, bold brows are a major trend and Zendaya is one celeb who nails it every chance she gets. To create fuller brows, fill in sparse areas with a pencil, powder, (or pomade if you're experienced) and follow up with a clear gel to keep the hairs in place throughout the night.
6. Lily James’s Sleek Bun & Flushed Cheeks
If there’s ever a time to channel your inner princess, it’s definitely prom night. Consider an elegant, low bun and soft pink makeup like Lily James to look like a modern-day fairytale.
7. Gigi Hadid’s Sleek Ponytail
Ponytails are officially a red carpet favorite. Try Gigi Hadid’s super sleek version to keep the focus on your gown and dazzling jewels.
8. Vanessa Hudgens’s Shimmery Liner
Prom is the night to amp up the drama. Take your dark smoky eye a step further with a trace of silver eyeliner à la Vanessa Hudgens.
9. Yara Shahidi’s Bouncy Curls
Have curly hair? Skip the hot tools and embrace those pretty ringlets like Yara Shahidi. Here are all the products you’ll need for gorgeous natural curls.
10. Bella Thorne’s Luminous Skin & Glam Waves
Not big on makeup? Take a cue from Bella Thorne and choose a simple routine that consists of fresh skin, soft lips, and a couple sweeps of mascara. The star’s long, loose waves add just enough glam.
11. Lily Collins’s Shaggy Pixie
Need short hair inspo? Lily Collins has you covered. The actress debuted a chic, mussed-up pixie at an Oscar after-party and looked fabulous while doing so.
12. Rihanna’s Messy Bun and Dark Lip
If you’re rocking fringe, try pairing them with a messy, sky high bun like Rihanna. A deep lipstick will give the sophisticated style a bit of edge.
13. Cara Delevingne’s Vintage Ponytail
A dramatic side part and finger waves gave the model’s ponytail an instant throwback feel.
14. Kiernan Shipka’s Wavy Bob
Wondering how you can make your bob a bit more formal? Kiernan Shipka has a simple solution. Create a deep side part and tuck one side behind neatly behind the ear. Pin in place and voilà—you’re ready for prom.
15. Victoria Justice’s Voluminous Half Updo
When in doubt, bump it out. Victoria Justice’s created some retro vibes with a voluminous bouffant, which she paired with full, fluttery lashes and a pretty pink lip.
16. Amanda Seyfried's Braided Updo
If you prefer something a little more playful, go with an intricate double braid like Amanda Seyfried.