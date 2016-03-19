Mousse Is Making a Comeback: Here's Why Hollywood Is Obsessed with the Stuff

Soft hair and mousse probably don’t sound like a natural pairing. The volumizing, shaving foam-esque product was the backbone of the eighties' biggest hairstyles. It's also infamous for the hard crunch it gave curls if you overused it. As everyone’s hair smoothed out when we entered the next decade, mousse fell off the radar, replaced by new products like volumizing sprays and smoothing serums.
If the 2016 Oscars was any indication, however, mousse is making a comeback—minus yesteryear's wet, crunchy curls. Turns out, the product was key to styling stars' hair on the red carpet, including Saoirse Ronan’s sexy, unkempt waves, Emily Blunt’s modern curls, and Naomi Watts’s Old Hollywood waves.
But the mousse celebrity hairstylists used to prep the actresses for their Oscar moments is nothing like the canned fluff from the ‘80s. “The formulas are more modern now, so they are no longer stiff,” explains Hos Hounkpatin, stylist at Frédéric Fekkai in N.Y.C. “[Mousse] has a bad reputation because traditional formulas used to contain alcohol—and also, because of misuse," including applying it to pre-dried hair or simply using too much of the stuff.
So what makes mousse such a great styler today? Adding volume and thickness to fine hair, and eliminating frizz are its major merits. “Mousse enables a woman to achieve the volume at the roots that a stylist is able give her in salon. It gives the lightweight volume that other products cannot provide,” says Hounkpatin.
Are you convinced yet that you should give mousse a second chance? Read on for a few of the best options, along with styling tips straight from the 2016 Oscars red carpet.
-
1. Fekkai Full Blown Volume Lightweight Styling Whip
Celebrity hairstylist Laini Reeves for Fekkai used this styling whip on Emily Blunt's wet hair to add extra volume and hold to the actress's curls. The non-crunchy finish helped keep Blunt's retro-inspired red carpet style modern.
Frederic Fekkai | $16
-
2. Dove Nourishing Curls with Nutri Style Complex Whipped Cream Mousse
Whether you're wearing your hair straight or rocking curls, this lightweight mousse will eliminate frizz without leaving your strands feeling crunchy.
Dove | $4
-
3. L’Oréal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Boost It Volume Inject Mousse
Naomi Watts's smooth, glamorous waves started with hairstylist Cervando for L’Oréal Paris evenly distributing this product through her damp hair to create volume and fullness.
L'Oreal Paris | $5
-
4. John Frieda Luxurious Volume Perfectly Full Mousse
Celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel applied this mousse to the roots of Saorise Ronan’s towel-dried hair for added volume before creating her loose waves.
John Frieda | $7