Volumizing Shampoos That Will Actually Help You Get the Body of Your Dreams

Sometimes getting that body doesn't involve a session with a super sonic hair dryer. Yep, sometimes getting that body only involves a really good volumizing shampoo. Seriously, one of the best ways to give your hair some bounce is to use a great volumizing shampoo to prime it for styling. Read on to find out some of my current favorites.
-
1. Leonor Greyl Bain Volumateur Aux Algues Shampoo
This shampoo is rich, but so volumizing. Seaweed extract and wheat proteins strengthen and protect your hair without drying it out. Per usual with Leonor Greyl, it smells like heaven.
$51
-
2. IGK 30,000 Feet Volume Shampoo
This shampoo will make your hair feel feather light and give it serious bounce. It's also infused with proteins that reduce static and protect hair from UV rays. Yum.
$25
-
3. OUAI Haircare Volume Shampoo
This shampoo has an incredible smart technology complex that replenishes moisture and lifts your strands. So what happens when you use it? Thicker and bouncier hair. BOOM.
$28
-
4. Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Green Tea Shampoo
A yummy sulfate-free shampoo that won't dry your hair out or dull your hair. And LAWD does it smell good.
$24
-
5. John Frieda Luxurious Volume Touchable Full Shampoo for Color-Treated Hair
If you have fine hair, this is a great drugstore option. Your hair will be touchable, but your natural texture will still be there. It's so nice, and it never fails.
$6