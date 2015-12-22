The Cure for the Common Party Look

This feature originally appeared in the December issue of InStyle. For more stories like this, subscribe to the magazine now.
Tired of the bold red lips-and-artfully messy updo combo? We followed the year's coolest couture shows for some dazzling new beauty inspiration, then hit up our pro pals at Pinterest to see what's trending for the holidays. Don't worry—we also made the appropriate real-world tweaks to ensure these hair and makeup ideas are as wearable as they are wow-worthy.
1. Negative-Space Liner
The runway: At Versace's spring couture show, makeup master Pat McGrath left faces pretty bare save for some floating eyeliner. (Graphic-liner looks have more than doubled in popularity on Pinterest over the past year!) Using black pencil, she created a wing from the outer corner of the eye, up toward the tip of the brow. Then she drew a line over the crease, connecting it to the outer wing. McGrath finished by darkening the lower and upper lash lines. "This is like a futuristic cat eye," says McGrath.
Our way: To bring this orbital shape down to earth, draw a line from the outer corner of your eye over the crease, but stop just above your iris. You'll get the essence of the look without feeling over-the-top. And since you need your liner to make it through the night without budging, work first with pencil, then retrace your steps with liquid, McGrath suggests.
2. Metallic Crowns
The runway: You don't have to snag Harry to feel like a modern-day princess, thanks to these reigning-on-Pinterest headpieces. At Zuhair Murad's fall couture show, stylist Laurent Philippon created undone texture with Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray ($27; bumbleandbumble.com) before topping models' heads with star-studded silver tiaras for "a '90s neo-romantic vibe," he says. Shiny waves flowed at Elie Saab's couture show, where pro Orlando Pita arranged leaf-detailed gold bands.
Our way: Heavy is the head ... OK, you know the saying. You can lighten up this look by wearing your hair down with a center part and clustering a handful (no more than five) of gold or crystal barrettes on one side. The sparkling arrangement can also dress up a ponytail in a pinch.
3. Micro Veils
The runway: Leave it to Karl Lagerfeld—and hair pro Sam McKnight—to make us covet black veils as much as a Boy bag. At Chanel's spring couture show, McKnight wrapped nothing but netting around models' faces, covering their eyes like a mask and braiding hair just below the shoulders. He left out some strands "so they could move naturally, as if caught in a light summer breeze," he says
Our way: Ready to make an entrance? Pop on a veiled headband with a net that falls just above your nose. When you start mingling at the party, flip the headband around so that the netting falls in back (arrange it over, say, your braided chignon). Now the guests will see you, not just your glam getup.
4. Snow-Queen Shadow
The runway: Looking icy has never been hotter. On Pinterest, the popularity of shimmering eye shadow pics (like those from Armani's fall couture show) soared 200 percent this year. At Armani, pro Linda Cantello dabbed glistening blue cream on lids in an elongated cat-eye shape, then traced a gold hue over creases. "The shimmer adds depth and brings life to complexions," she says.
Our way: Keep that champagne flowing—in your flute and over your eyes. Not ready to rock multicolored lids? We suggest dipping a small fan brush into a shimmery gold cream shadow and coating just the ends of your lashes, post-mascara, instead. You'll look like you've caught some snowflake kisses. The effect is more subtle yet no less striking.
5. Caribbean Colors
The runway: This tropical trend is another winner with pinners: There's been a 5,000-percent increase in sorbet-colored makeup looks on the site during the past year. A prime example? Dior's fall couture show, where pro Peter Philips splashed lids with bright peach shadow. He put on a powder first, then dabbed moisturizer on top to create a glistening sheen. Pat McGrath similarly picked summery shades for Versace's fall couture show, applying a gold hue over eyes and a mossy green in the outer corners, which "transformed the girls into ethereal forest nymphs," she says.
Our way: Why not warm up this winter with colors that evoke an island sunset? You can create an understated monochromatic effect by bringing a peachy shade to eyes, cheeks, and lips. Phillips likes working with creamy formulas that you can blend easily. At Dior, he used a reddish brown hue on dark complexions; for fair skin, a lighter apricot looks the freshest, he says.
Shop it: Diorblush Cheek Stick in Cosmopolite Coral, $34; dior.com.