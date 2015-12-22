The Cure for the Common Party Look

The runway: At Versace's spring couture show, makeup master Pat McGrath left faces pretty bare save for some floating eyeliner. (Graphic-liner looks have more than doubled in popularity on Pinterest over the past year!) Using black pencil, she created a wing from the outer corner of the eye, up toward the tip of the brow. Then she drew a line over the crease, connecting it to the outer wing. McGrath finished by darkening the lower and upper lash lines. "This is like a futuristic cat eye," says McGrath.

Our way: To bring this orbital shape down to earth, draw a line from the outer corner of your eye over the crease, but stop just above your iris. You'll get the essence of the look without feeling over-the-top. And since you need your liner to make it through the night without budging, work first with pencil, then retrace your steps with liquid, McGrath suggests.

Shop it: CoverGirl Bombshell Intensity Liner and Liquiline Blast Eyeliner, $8 each; covergirl.com.