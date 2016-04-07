The Best Texturizing Sprays for Each and Every Hair Type

Fact: Tousled, voluminous strands make for the ultimate effortlessly chic hairstyle—but no matter how convincing the look may be, no one wakes up like that. The secret to the lived-in effect? Texturizing sprays. Part dry shampoo, wave-enhancer, and hairspray, these hybrid products add movement, volume, and bend to hair, which not only results in the roughed-up effect you’re after, but also absorbs enough oil to extend your current style by a day or two.

Just like shopping for a new pair of jeans, texturizing sprays aren’t one-size-fits all. Finding the formula that will cater to your specific hair type will take some trying on to get the perfect fit. Not to worry, we’ve compiled a comprehensive guide to the best dry texturizing sprays for straight strands, curls, and everything in between.

