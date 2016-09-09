Hair Texturizers That Will Make Everyone's Heads Turn

Because that's the dream, right?
When I imagine myself walking anywhere, my textured hair is blowing slow-mo in the wind and people are whispering to themselves, "Who is that? Is she famous? Does she do shampoo commercials?"
Does that make me weird? Because if it does, I don't care. We all have our fantasies and this one is mine. That said, there are a lot of texture products on the market that make you look like you were blessed with hair like Gisele Bundchen. And that's pretty much just as good.
1. IGK Down & Out Dirty Spray
What. The. Bleep. This product is genius. It doesn't give you the "I put product in my hair look." Oh, no. It gives you the "I'm fabulous and don't have to wash my hair" look. You get piece-y separation and shine, like morning after hair, but the smell is heavenly and sophisticated. It's everything about your effortless friends that you envy, bottled.
$29
2. OUAI Matte Pomade
I'm really into pomade these days. You can put it in your roots so you get grip for braids or ponies, or you can put it at your ends for shape and separation. And it's matte, so you get that "I'm really cool and don't try too hard" effect.
$24
3. IGK Beach Club Texture Spray
I AM OBSESSED WITH THIS TEXTURE SPRAY. It gives you the piece-y look of a salt spray, but it has none of the heaviness, so you can get a really voluminous wave going, no problem. Not to mention, it gives you super sexy full hair, and it doesn't dry it out either.
$29
4. Living Proof Ful Dry Volume Blast
Supermodel hair in a can. If you like big hair, you will love this—and it doesn't deflate throughout the day, so there's that.
$29
5. Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray
This product is genius because it smells divine and you can't overdose on it. I keep this at my desk, and it makes me feel like I am Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.
$28
6. Show Beauty Premiere Working Texture Spray
I would use this spray for the smell alone. Beyond that, it protects your hair from heat damage and has a long-lasting hold.
$35