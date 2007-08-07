Sunsilk-Sponsored Hair Tip: Straighten Out the Kinks

The Problem Kinky, wavy hair is what you were born with, but it's silky-smooth, straight hair that you want.

The Solution Satisfy your longing with the Sunsilk Straighten Up threesome-Shampoo, Conditioner and 24/7 Creme. Apply a dollop or two of the Straighten-Up 24/7 Creme to damp, towel-dried hair and don't rinse out. This product tames kinks and waves, protects hair, and leaves it soft and silky. Blow-dry hair, but keep nozzle pointed downward. Use a flat iron for a satin-straight finish.



Sunsilk-Sponsored Hair Tip: Liven Up Limp Hair



The Problem Fine, straight hair gets even more lifeless and stringy in humid temperatures.

The Solution This is the season to bring out the big guns-the teasing tools. Start out with the Sunsilk Anti-Flat threesome-Shampoo, Conditioner and Weightless Volumizing Creme and bend over to blow-dry hair. Separate the top layer of hair into four sections, take each section and add a little hair spray to the root. Let spray settle for a minute and gently back-comb hair in downward strokes. Finish by lightly combing hair into desired shape.