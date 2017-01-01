8 Sulfate-Free Shampoos to Keep Your Hair Healthy 

Don't be fooled by those sultry commercials that feature luxurious hair washes with tons of foam. The ingredients that are responsible for that extra lather, sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate, don't add nutrients to strands. Believe it or not, those common ingredients, found in many shampoos, can actually be very damaging to the hair. If you have chemically treated hair, you'll especially want to steer clear of the drying formulas. Besides stripping hair follicles of essential oils, sulfate shampoos can also cause untamable frizz, and damage to the scalp. During the winter you'll want to make sure your go-to cleanser is free of the harmful chemicals to ensure the healthiest results after every wash. Here are ten alternatives to keep your strands nourished in the cold, dry temperatures.
1. ALTERNA Haircare CAVIAR Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo
Here's a sulfate-free formula that also protects your hair color from fading.
$34
2. Nexxus Color Assure Vibrancy Retention Shampoo
Almond, argan, and coconut oils are infused in this nourishing shampoo to help reveal healthy vibrant hair after each wash.
$17
3. Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Wild Ginger Moisturizing Lather Shampoo
Your stressed-out strands will thank you for choosing this hydrating mixture. A few drops are more than enough to moisturize your hair while also rebuilding damaged strands.
$25
4. Ogx Nourishing Coconut Milk Shampoo
Here's a formula that will leave strands silky smooth, plus add extra shine.
$6
5. Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt
If a sensitive scalp is your issue, reach for this gentle shampoo, which naturally removes impurities with the help of ingredients like salt.
$53
6. Wen by Chaz Dean Sweet Almond Mint Cleansing Conditioner
Skip the shampoo and instead nourish thirsty strands with the dual action of this cleansing conditioner.
$50
7. Giovanni Cosmetics Smooth as Silk Deep Moisture Shampoo
If you suffer from dry hair, look no further. This hydrating formula leaves strands clean without stripping away the hair's natural oils.
$7
8. Sheamoisture Raw Shea Butter Moisture Retention Shampoo
This formula works wonders on chemically damaged hair while gently removing any product buildup.
$8