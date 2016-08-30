Meet the Hair-Ties That Will Make You Excited to Workout 

Aug 30, 2016

I love putting my hair up, but I don't love the idea of compromising the integrity of my hair by wearing it up too much. I don't want breakage... and who does? But guess what? Scunci developed super cute hair-ties that are braided, so they don't snag or damage your hair. Read on to find out why I can't stop rocking the high pony like it's my dang job. 

What It's Called:

Scunci No Damage 3X Braided Hair Elastics 

Price:

A small coffee... $3; target.com

What Makes It Special: 

They are braided and made to make sure that you don't damage your hair when you put it up. And that's one less thing to worry about, ya know? 

Who’s It For?

If you want to tie that hair up, this applies to you. 

What the Internet Is Saying:

When to Use It:

I don't want to get too involved, but you definitely could do it now. 

