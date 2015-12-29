7 Scalp Exfoliators to Stimulate Healthy Hair Growth

If you're looking to score a healthier head of hair, you may want to swap out the usual shampoos and conditioners every once in a while for an exfoliating elixir. Not only do these invigorating solutions promote healthy hair growth, they are also great options for combating pesky dandruff and dry scalp. Read on for the best solutions that your scalp and your hair will definitely thank you for.
1. Alterna Haircare Caviar Clinical Exfoliating Scalp Facial
Give your dome an extra dose of TLC with this sulfate-free formula. The bristled applicator is perfect for scrubbing away any buildup and revealing a moisturized, healthy scalp.
$36; sephora.com
2. Aveda Invati Exfoliating Shampoo
Even your scalp can become a victim of clogged pores. Reach for this shampoo filled with Ayurvedic herbs for a deep cleaning.
$29; aveda.com
3. Philip Kingsley Exfoliating Scalp Mask
Here's a treatment that will rid your scalp of all its woes. Apply the formula to the scalp before shampooing to nix itching, burning, and even flakes.
$30; philipkingsley.com
4. Phyto Phythéol Oily Hair Scalp Exfoliating Shampoo
For those who suffer from the excess sebum buildup of oily hair this shampoo tackles oil without leaving strands rough and dry.
$26; sephora.com
5. Kiehl's Deep Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Treatment
Apricot and argan are the key ingredients in this mixture, which helps promote healthy turnover on the surface of the scalp.
$20; kiehls.com
6. Palmer's Scalp Scrub Shampoo
This hydrating olive oil shampoo adds moisture to dry scalps while cleansing away all traces of flakes.
$7; palmers.com
7. Keranique Micro-Exfoliating Revitalizing Mask
Stimulate circulation in your scalp with this nourishing mask designed for damaged, dry, and brittle hair.
$45; dermstore.com