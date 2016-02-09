7 Ways to Turn a Rainy Day Into a Good Hair Day

It's no secret that a bad hair day can completely change your mood, but there's no need to have terrible hair day because of a little rain. It doesn't matter if you have straight fine hair or curly coarse tresses, there are several ways you can keep your coif looking flawless even when the climate isn't playing nice.
We've gathered our favorite products and tools that will keep you ready to stand up against the rain, so, there's no need to let a stormy day rain on your parade. Here are 7 glamour-saving hacks that will help your mane weather the storm.
1. Wrap It Up
If you're going to give up all hope in styling your hair, add a fun accessory to revive a mundane top knot.
Chan Luu | $70
2. Guard Your Locks
Rain doesn't stand a chance at messing up your work after a few splashes of Tresemmé's Climate Control Finishing Spray. The weather fighting formula will also protect your style from the harmful effects of humidity, wind, and static.
Tresemme | $5
3. Dry Up
If your hair ends up getting wet make sure you dry instantly and do not rub strands with a coarse towel. Go for an anti-frizz cloth to gently squeeze excess water out.
DevaCurl | $12
4. Comb Through
If you have super curly hair, step away from the brush. A wide tooth comb is your rainy-day best friend, as it detangles while keeping frizz to a minimum
Ouidad | $26
5. Curb Flyaways
A pea size amount of John Frieda Frizz-Ease Secret Weapon Flawless Touch-Up Crème will camouflage any flyaways that may pop up with the dreary weather.
John Frieda | $6
6. Prepare for the Worst
The best defense is a good offense. If you have naturally curly hair, don't straighten your ringlets on a rainy day. Instead beat the rain to the punch by enhancing natural curls with a wand.
Sephora Collection | $40
7. Boost Your Texture
Don't run from the added texture that comes with the rain. Give strands an extra dose of movement with help from Oribe's Après Beach Wave and Shine Spray.
Oribe