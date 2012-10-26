Feb 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Must-Have Hair Tools for Perfect Party Hair
-
1. Holiday Hair ToolsWith the festive season in full-swing, it's time to polish up your party-perfect hairstyles. For all of your holiday happenings, we've rounded up our favorite tools that will help you master a variety of looks, no matter your hair type!
-
2. T3 Featherweight Luxe 2iI HAVE Frizzy, Brittle Hair
I WANT Sleek straight strands
THE SOLUTION T3 Featherweight Luxe 2i
Mastering the perfect at-home blow-out is essential during the festive season. This ion enhanced dryer not only delivers lightning-fast results, but also strengthens hair while reducing frizz. Before blasting roots, smooth by prepping damp locks with a priming product and then section and dry with a round barreled brush. Bonus: This pick comes with a ceramic, round brush, perfect for creating sleek strands!
$250 BUY IT
-
3. TIGI Bed Head 2 in 1 Styling IronI HAVE Shapeless hair
I WANT Cascading Curls
THE SOLUTION TIGI Bed Head Rock N Roller 2 in 1 Styling Iron
This funky shaped bubble-barreled iron creates curls, waves and in-betweens, giving even the most temperamental tresses a sexy, tousled feel. Simply wrap strands around the shaft and depending on the tightness will determine the result. To get semi-waves, curl the lower half of hair, for a lived-in but chic look.
$30 BUY IT
-
4. Sultra Diva Pressing IronI HAVE Coarse Hair
I WANT A Silky, Controlled Mane
THE SOLUTION Sultra Diva Pressing Iron
Designed specifically for curly and unmanageable hair, this flattening iron reaches up to 450°F and is guaranteed to tame even the most unruly hair. While the ThermaGuide ceramic heat plates shield hair from extensive heat damage, the iron also comes with a travel-sized protectant pressing crème, keeping hair silky smooth while on-the-go.
$210 BUY IT
-
5. UpDoItI HAVE Blah Buns
I WANT An Upgraded Updo
THE SOLUTION UpDoIt
Not all updo's are created equal-especially during the holiday season when you’re looking for an effortlessly unique style. Whether you want a sweet chignon or something more complicated, this tool blends seamlessly while holding hair in place. For a sleek updo, pull back hair tight and begin to twist the pony into a textured style and secure.
$6 BUY IT
-
6. Revlon Tapered IronI HAVE Stick-Straight Strands
I WANT Bands of Waves
THE SOLUTION Revlon Tapered Iron in Metallic Pink and Leopard
As we accelerate into the festive season, the urge to shift your look into top-gear is a given. Even the straightest of hair can use this curling iron to create high volume, natural-looking spirals. For ribbons of silky waves, wrap hair tightly around the barrel and hold for 10 seconds. For quick mane-tenance, focus on curling face framing layers and use a texturizer spray for the rest of your hair.
$29 BUY IT
-
7. Remington T-Studio Pearl Ceramic CollectionI HAVE Thick, Frizzy Hair
I WANT An Array of Spirals
THE SOLUTION Remington T-Studio Pearl Ceramic Collection Wide Curling Wand and Elliptical Waving Wand
Whether you’re looking for defined curls or soft waves, these styling wands will leave your strands carefully molded yet silky smooth. The ceramic faces, fused with real crushed fresh water pearls, heat up to 410° but leave hair with a glossed finish.
$24.99-$29.99 BUY IT
-
8. Chi Air Straight IronI HAVE Thick, Textured Hair
I WANT Low-Maintenance Locks
THE PRODUCT Chi Air Straight Iron in Purple and Pink
Sleek strands don?t always come easy. For a laid-back party look, reach for this straightening iron and create a silky and shiny mane in minutes. Editor Tip: Instead of leaving the iron on your hair for too long, go over small sections several times to protect hair from heat damage. $99 BUY IT
-
9. Calista Tools Ion Hot RollersI HAVE Limp, Thin Strands
I WANT Old-Hollywood Volume
THE SOLUTION Calista Tools 'ION Hot Rollers' Style Set for Short and Long Hair
Go big or go home this holiday. If you have a few extra minutes, put down the curling tongs and use these hot rollers to create bombshell waves. For an extra lift at the roots, volume at the sides and a soft swing, these rollers are the way to go. Made with ion technology, the rollers are infused with 32 mineral powders and infrared rays to lock in moisture, leaving hair looking shiny and healthy.
$99 BUY IT
-
10. Coolway StraightnerI HAVE Charred Locks
I WANT Shiny, Healthy Hair
THE SOLUTION Coolway Straightner
Ditch winter hat hair and show off healthy-looking locks this season. Fear no more of flatirons that notoriously scorch, this low-heat iron is perfect for brittle strands. While creating a sleek, manageable mane, the styler infuses hydration and shine that will last for days on end. Go ahead; sneak under the mistletoe this year and show off your flirty tresses.
$120 BUY IT
-
11. Amika Mini StylerI HAVE Frizzy Fly Aways
I WANT On-the-Go Smooth Layers
THE SOLUTION Amika Mini Gold & Leopard Styler with Bag
Constantly on the move this holiday? Don?t sacrifice a beautiful mane because you?re afraid of over packing. This travel-sized tool reaches temperatures of up to 400°F and can create a variety of different styles. The unique floating plates not only straighten, but can create curly and wavy styles with a simple flip of the wrist.
$29 BUY IT
1 of 11
Holiday Hair Tools
With the festive season in full-swing, it's time to polish up your party-perfect hairstyles. For all of your holiday happenings, we've rounded up our favorite tools that will help you master a variety of looks, no matter your hair type!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Jan 9, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
This Volume Spray Instantly Transformed My Flat-as-Pancake Hair
Jan 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
9 Hair Tools That Will Help You Get Ready Faster
Dec 27, 2017 @ 11:00 AM
The Internet Is Freaking Out Over This Frizz-Fighting Product
Dec 26, 2017 @ 4:00 PM
Editor-Tested: The 9 Best Dry Shampoos, Ranked
Dec 13, 2017 @ 4:45 PM
The Hair Dryer That Changed My Life
Dec 3, 2017 @ 9:15 AM