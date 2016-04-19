The Next Gen of Frizz-Banishing Oil Is HERE

First thing's first, ladies: There's not just one kind of coarse hair. You can have naturally coarse hair that's curly or coarse hair that's been super processed. But, the one thing all kinds of coarse hair can have in common is frizz. And while there have been a number of frizz fighting products that have stood by us through the years, this new oil from Living Proof is going to truly change the game, and that's why we sat down with Eric Spengler, the SVP of R&D at Living Proof to find out more:

What It's Called:

No Frizz Nourishing Oil

How Much It Will Set You Back:

That 30-minute chair massage you've been meaning to get, plus tip....or $38; livingproof.com

What Makes It Special:

It’s a fast-absorbing oil that sets a new standard for nourishing all types of coarse hair. It mimics the oils found naturally in your hair, giving you instantly softer, smoother, more nourished hair. No Frizz Nourishing Oil has incredible frizz protection, too, thanks to the patented OFPMA technology. Plus, it absorbs quickly, making it ideal for all types of coarse hair.

Who’s It For? All types of coarse hair.

When to Use It: Nourishing Oil can be used on wet or dry hair. Wet to help you while styling after you shower. Dry to help with touch ups in-between. Start with one or two pumps and work it through your hair in sections. Repeat as needed.

What It Feels Like: Feeling is believing with this product. It absorbs quickly into your hair (rather than coating the outside of the hair strand like so many oils do). And by day’s end you hair still feels incredibly soft and smooth — not dirty or heavy.

What It Smells Like: It has a very pleasant light, citrus-tea scent.

What the Experts Are Saying:

Eric Spengler, SVP of R&D at Living Proof, explains, "We have often cautioned against some of the tradeoffs with oils — they can be heavy, greasy, and cause buildup. As such, they can perpetuate what we like to call the cycle of damage — meaning the heaviness will weigh your hair down and leave it feeling dirtier by day’s end. So, you end up washing and styling your hair more than needed; causing more stress and damage to hair... Many of the oils out there are simply too heavy for all except the coarsest hair types. That’s why we are excited to introduce a product that gives women all the instant benefits of an oil without the baggage. The innovation is around how we formulated it: We combined a series of oils that mimic the hair’s natural oil with our patented OFPMA technology, a material with low surface energy that aids in spreading and absorption. And we believe it is the ideal solution for women with all different types of coarse hair."

