I Keep at Least 5 Shampoo Bottles in My Shower — and I Use Them All

I love dry shampoo just as much as the next girl, but sometimes you got to give in and jump in the shower.
TBH, I don’t mind washing my hair. I find it meditative — the warm water, the fragrant smell of the shampoo I’m about to use, the actual massaging of the product. Ugh, actually, I wouldn’t mind a shower right now.
And because I have a love for washing my hair, you can assume I have a thing for shampoo. I’m not loyal to one brand, but a lover of, um, the embarrassing amount of bottles chilling on my shower rack and on the shower floor.
I’m currently in a rotation of five different bottles, of which I use on different occasions and needs. My shower may be cramped, but my hair is happy.
Here’s a few formulas I L-O-V-E right now.
1. The Ouai SMOOTH Shampoo
Well of course Jen Atkin was going to make a gem of a shampoo! The sulfate-free shampoo is another one of my go-tos when I want silky, dreamy hair that air-dries to perfection. If I have a few fly-aways, I finish it off with the line's Finishing Creme.
$28
2. Aveda Smooth Infusion Shampoo
Not so shocking, but come summer, frizz invading my hairstyle is a huge concern. This smoothing shampoo does the trick, leaving my hair feeling silky and relatively tame after a wash and air-dry.
$21
3. Garnier Whole Blends Honey Treasures Repairing Shampoo
Fine, I'll admit it. I curl my hair way too often. And on top of a solid heat protectant spray, I turn to my shampoo to help reverse the damage I'm inevitably causing with my wand. This new shampoo from Garnier uses honey to nourish and heal the hair cuticle — not to mention, help prevent split ends.
Garnier | $5
4. Herbal Essences Naked Clean and Refresh Shampoo
I'm normally not one for sweet-smelling shampoo. My sweet tooth is undeniable, but I really don't want my hair to smell like vanilla ice cream, ya know? This strawberry-scented shampoo from Herbal Essences is so subtle and makes my shower feel somewhat like an aromatherapy session. Plus, it's specifically made to give your hair a deep cleaning! After too much dry shampoo and too many workouts without a wash, this is key.
$5
5. R+Co Oblivion Clarifying Shampoo
When I want my hair clean (like, really clean), this little bottle works miracles. And now that I have bangs, I'm extra aware of how oily my hair looks at the root. Not only does this shampoo truly cleanse my hair, but it still leaves it feeling nourished and moisturized. Sometimes I use this to just wash my bangs, while leaving the rest of my hair up in a topknot.
Plus, it smells like heaven.
R+Co | $24