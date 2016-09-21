Hair Masks to Use When Your Hair Is Just Like... NO 

It's a thing, and we've all been there.
You know those days when your hair just doesn't want to cooperate because it has HAD IT with you? Follicular rebellion is definitely a thing, even though there's no scientific research behind that term (can I get a trademark?).
Anyhow, when this happens, I like to tackle things head on with a mask that calms the temper tantrum growing out of my scalp. The following are great bets, if I do say so myself.
-
1. SHOW Beauty Sublime Repair Treatment Mask
This mask is amazing for hair that is damaged. It has yummy ingredients like caviar and white trufle extracts to moisturize and strengthen your hair, while quinoa proteins restore damaged strands to a healthier looking appearance.
$55
-
2. Leonor Greyl Masque à L'Orchidée
If you have frizzy or curly hair, you will find this mask super nourishing and softening. It also has hair-strengthening plant ceremides, which are enhanced with silk proteins so your hair will be smooth, glossy, and revitalized.
$62
-
3. Biogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask
This mask is great for all hair types. It is going to restore hydration without weighing down your hair. It's also 95 percent natural. Forget how lustrous your hair will look—the smell alone makes this worth it.
$9
-
4. Harklinikken Hair Hydrating Mask
This mask opens your hair shaft, hydrating your hair at its core. Essentially, your hair will feel smoother without the use of silicones. This way, your get healthier hair with improved elasticity and shine. Not to mention, the ingredients are based on yummy foods like quinoa, flax seeds, olive oil, avocado oil, and more.
$42
-
5. Suave Professionals Coconut Milk Infusion Intense Moisture Mask
This baby is going to leave your hair smoother and softer in one go. Also, it's infused with coconut milk, which is just delicious.
$5