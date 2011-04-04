Feb 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Hair Care Innovations
-
1. 40% of all U.S. Women...have fine, thin hair.*
And that’s where John Friedai Luxurious Volume Anytime Volume Refresher comes into play, taking hair from flat and fine, to fabulously full. *John Friedai Global Hair Care Fact Book
Who would have guessed that women spend more time worrying about their hair than they actually do styling it? Luckily that world-famous hair-care brand, John Frieda, does a lot of that fretting for them- and the problem solving too.
-
2. 450°…is the highest temperature in Fahrenheit hair heat tools will reach. Worried about singing your strands? Don't. NEW Full Repair from John Frieda weightlessly repairs and protects your hair from high heat damage so you can keep styling. Finally, weightless repair for overworked hair.
-
3. Blondes Have More FunThe world is still out on whether blondes truly have more fun, but apparently a lot of women think they do: 35,700,000 women in the U.S. are currently blonde. Sheer Blonde® Controlled Lightening Spray can help touch up roots or highlights between salon visits or create gradual, all-over lightening. *John Frieda® Global Hair Care Book (2010)
-
4. We Really Hate...those stubborn stickups that plague hair on a bad or humid hair day. Maybe that's why there are 15 bottles of Frizz-Ease® Serum sold every minute in the U.S.* Besides subduing misbehaving strands, Frizz-Ease® smooths and nourishes hair instantly, no matter how brutal the heat and humidity are.
*Nielson FDMX/Mass POS Tracker-data ending 1/11/11
-
5. 58% of Women...have colored at-home in the last 12 months.* We wish we could take our favorite salon stylist home with us. Now we can with NEW John Frieda® Precision Foam Colour. Put colourist expertise in your hands - this revolutionary colour provides 100% grey coverage and vibrant shine with long-lasting results and the ultimate salon experience.
*Of the women who have permanently colored, John Frieda® Global Hair Care Fact Book (2010).
-
6. 100-150 Strands of Hair...is the average hair loss through daily hair brushing and styling.* By using Root Awakening® Shampoo, Conditioner and Strength Boosting Leave In Spray, you can reduce this daily loss up to 25%. The Root Awakening System helps hair resist daily breakage as it creates healthy looking hair. *Cosmetic Science Monograph One, Fundamentals of Human Hair Science Pg 39, section 7.1 by J. Alan Swift
1 of 6
40% of all U.S. Women...
have fine, thin hair.*
And that’s where John Friedai Luxurious Volume Anytime Volume Refresher comes into play, taking hair from flat and fine, to fabulously full. *John Friedai Global Hair Care Fact Book
Who would have guessed that women spend more time worrying about their hair than they actually do styling it? Luckily that world-famous hair-care brand, John Frieda, does a lot of that fretting for them- and the problem solving too.
And that’s where John Friedai Luxurious Volume Anytime Volume Refresher comes into play, taking hair from flat and fine, to fabulously full. *John Friedai Global Hair Care Fact Book
Who would have guessed that women spend more time worrying about their hair than they actually do styling it? Luckily that world-famous hair-care brand, John Frieda, does a lot of that fretting for them- and the problem solving too.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Jan 9, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
This Volume Spray Instantly Transformed My Flat-as-Pancake Hair
Jan 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
9 Hair Tools That Will Help You Get Ready Faster
Dec 27, 2017 @ 11:00 AM
The Internet Is Freaking Out Over This Frizz-Fighting Product
Dec 26, 2017 @ 4:00 PM
Editor-Tested: The 9 Best Dry Shampoos, Ranked
Dec 13, 2017 @ 4:45 PM
The Hair Dryer That Changed My Life
Dec 3, 2017 @ 9:15 AM