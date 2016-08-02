I Found the Exact Tool I Needed for Dreamy, Effortless Waves

As most of the men and women in my life will tell you, I can be really difficult. But when it comes to my hair? I take fussiness to the next level because I want my hair to look decidedly un-fussy. Listen, I'm not here to tell you that it makes sense, but that's who I am as a person.

Anyway, in the interests of getting more descriptive with this fussiness, I shall explain. I like the idea of putting a bend in my hair with my amazing ghd straightener (which I love), but it requires a lot of mental capacity or at least attentiveness that quite frankly, for me, does not exist at 7 AM. I am also lazy. However, I don't favor a wand because I find the spiral too perfect.

For a really long time, I used like, three different heat tools to achieve a mix of bends, broken up curls, and natural waves. Obviously, this is is decidedly high maintenance.

RELATED: Try-On Beauty Apps That Cher Horowitz Would Totally Use Today

All of that came to a stop a few weeks ago, though. I got my fussy little fingers on a ghd curve classic wave wand ($199; sephora.com) and my hair game? Oh, it was totally changed. And it's all due to the shape of the barrel! It's not round—it's a narrow ellipses. And what that means for my elegantly disheveled mane is that I get bends and waves of all shapes and varying degrees of curviness. All in a the span of five minutes tops. I simply wrap and go. Perhaps with a little salt spray and volume powder, but then I definitely go.

RELATED: The Blush Palette That Totally Takes the Work Out of Getting Ready in the AM

Oh baby, good hair heaven is a place on earth.