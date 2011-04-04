Feb 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Full Repair
-
1. Full RepairIf you've over-styled, over-fried, and basically abused your tresses, it's time you gave them some long-overdue TLC. The NEW John Frieda® FULL REPAIR collection of high-achieving products is just what the hair doctor ordered. With its star ingredient, Omega-3 rich Inca Inchi Oil, you can weightlessly repair the look and feel of damaged hair, restoring hair's bounce and radiance in no time.
-
2. Tame FlyawaysThe ultimate take-along fix-it for hair. Touch-Up Flyaway Tamer smooths and polishes frayed ends instantly. It's the same size as a mascara wand so you can pack it discreetly in even the smallest of handbags.
-
3. Protect ItAlso try Perfect Ends Deep Infusion for medium-textured hair. Both products protect against breakage from heat styling.
-
4. Shine OnPerfect Ends Sheer Mist has a breakthrough formula for fine-textured hair that weightlessly reverses the look and feel of damage on length and ends to leave hair smooth, shiny, and full of body.
-
5. Take CareFull Body Shampoo and Conditioner Smooths and detangles strands, reducing the risk of breaking and snagging when combing or brushing so you can achieve full, flowing styles.
-
6. Get The LiftProtecting Root Lift Foam, gives a weightless and flexible lift at the root that lasts.
Full Repair
