Redheads are more prone to UV fading than blonds or brunets. "Red is the largest dye molecule, and it's the first shade to slide out of the hair," said celebrity hairstylist Charles Baker Strahan, who works with Leighton Meester. Thanks to the keratin and sunflower seed extract in this luxe mask, hair is shielded from the sun without getting weighed down.Oribe Masque for Beautiful Color, $59; oribe.com