InStyle Beauty Editors Reveal Their Winter Hair Solutions

We all know that the drastic climate change during the winter can wreak havoc on our skin, but those low temperatures can also cause major issues for our hair's health. From dry ends to untamable frizz, InStyle editors are all too familiar with those seasonal woes. Luckily, they're here to help you combat those problems with handy solutions. Find out how each beauty expert puts up a good fight against the harsh weather to reveal flawless tresses every morning.
-
1. Sheryl George, Beauty Editor, InStyle
Problem: "My winter hair dilemma is static! My fine hair goes haywire come winter."
Solution: "I usually use a dab of styling cream to help tame down errant hairs or I rub a dryer sheet to calm down frazzled strands."
Living Proof No Frizz Nourishing Styling Cream, $26; ulta.com.
-
2. Maura Lynch, Senior Beauty Editor, InStyle
Problem: "There’s nothing worse than dull-looking, dry ends."
Solution: "I use Kérastase Résistance Ciment Thermique on mid-lengths to ends pre-blow dry, which keeps my hair silky. If I’m skipping a blow-dry, I put a little Philip B. Crème of the Crop Lite in there to smooth any wayward strands."
Kérastase Résistance Ciment Thermique, $21; kerastase-usa.com. Philip B. Crème of the Crop Lite, $15; philipb.com.
-
3. Marianne Mychaskiw, Assistant Beauty Editor, InStyle.com
Problem: "My hair is color-treated, and on top of that, I tend to abuse it with my hair dryer and curling iron."
Solution: "I like to apply a thick layer of Leonor Greyl’s Masque à l’Orchidée and let it sit for about 20 minutes before I get into the shower. Aside from the fact that it restores all the moisture I lose to heat styling and leaves my hair super-soft and shiny, I’m obsessed with the gorgeous scent. It works just as well when used in the shower for just two minutes on the days I need an express treatment."
Leonor Greyl Masque à l’Orchidée, $65; nordstrom.com.
-
4. Dianna Mazzone, Beauty Assistant, InStyle
Problem: "To save time in the morning, I like to let my hair air dry as I walk to work. It was a perfect solution in the springtime, but if I pulled this same move in the winter, I’d probably risk hypothermia."
Solution: "Since there’s no getting out of blow drying, I use a supercharged dryer—T3 PROi Professional Hair Dryer is a recent favorite—and Kenra Professional Platinum Blow-Dry Spray to speed up the process. The spray has special silicones that evaporate water in record time."
T3 PROi Professional Hair Dryer, $350; sephora.com. Kenra Professional Platinum Blow Drying Spray, $22; ulta.com.