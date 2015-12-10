InStyle Beauty Editors Reveal Their Winter Hair Solutions

<em>InStyle</em> Beauty Editors Reveal Their Winter Hair Solutions
Courtesy
December 10, 2015 @ 7:15 AM
BY: Alexis Bennett

We all know that the drastic climate change during the winter can wreak havoc on our skin, but those low temperatures can also cause major issues for our hair's health. From dry ends to untamable frizz, InStyle editors are all too familiar with those seasonal woes. Luckily, they're here to help you combat those problems with handy solutions. Find out how each beauty expert puts up a good fight against the harsh weather to reveal flawless tresses every morning.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top