InStyle Beauty Editors Reveal Their Winter Hair Solutions

Problem: "My hair is color-treated, and on top of that, I tend to abuse it with my hair dryer and curling iron."

Solution: "I like to apply a thick layer of Leonor Greyl’s Masque à l’Orchidée and let it sit for about 20 minutes before I get into the shower. Aside from the fact that it restores all the moisture I lose to heat styling and leaves my hair super-soft and shiny, I’m obsessed with the gorgeous scent. It works just as well when used in the shower for just two minutes on the days I need an express treatment."

Leonor Greyl Masque à l’Orchidée, $65; nordstrom.com.