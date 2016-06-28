Hair Detanglers to Use When a Brush Is Definitely Not Gonna Get Through ALL of Your Knots 

If you ask my mother how I feel about tangles, she'd probably paint you a picture of me at 6 years old, totally freaking out because there was no way a brush was going to get through my head of hair without at least a little discomfort from a pull here or there. To this day and at 25 years old, I still feel the very same way, though I can probably hold back my tears a little bit better.
One of my saving hair-care graces is a trusty leave-in conditioner or a detangling spray. The latter especially gets me through those windy, beachy days when a tangle is totally inevitable. Need some suggestions? Read on to find out about a few on the market now.
-
1. R+Co Pinstripe Intense Detangling Spray
I use this product when I get out of the shower and just know my conditoner is going to need more power. I spray it near the nape of my neck—a hotspot for tangles. It helps my wet brush glide through, rather than me yanking—and then breaking my hair in the process.
$23
-
2. TIGI Bed Head Beach Freak Moisturizing Detangler Spray
Oh, my beach bag favorite! Natural beach waves are great...for about an hour. After that, if you don't keep an eye on your strands and re-enter the water a few more times, tangles will present themselves. I spray this randomly throughout the day to prevent them from forming in the first place.
Bed Head | $19
-
3. Not Your Mother's Knotty To Nice Conditioning Detangler
FYI, I swear by Not Your Mother's Beach Spray, so the fact that they make a detangling spray? SO HAPPY RN. This product is infused with keratin to strengthen those locks that you really don't want to break into fly-aways.
$7
-
4. Oribe Run-Through Detangling Primer
Maybe your tangles are keeping you from actually fixing your hair in the morning. In the event that you're sick of a topknot, you can try out this detangling spray. It's from Oribe (so you know it'll smell like a dream), and it's considered a hair primer. It works to smooth out tangles and prep your hair for a blowout.
$36