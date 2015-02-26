All the Products You Need to Embrace Your Natural Curls

As most curly girls know, a head full of ringlets can be both a blessing and a curse. When it behaves, you have enviable bounce and volume, but when the dryness and frizz sets it (rainy days are a nightmare), managing it can feel like a full-time job.

RELATED: Calling All Curly Girls! Dove’s Latest Campaign Is One You Have to See

Luckily, with the right products and tools, you can make those dreaded hair days disappear. Brands like Living Proof have lines designed specifically for curly hair, helping you achieve gorgeous, defined coils minus the crunchy feel, while Dove has been busy encouraging woman of all ages to embrace their natural texture with a hydrating new collection.

Ready to give your flat iron a break? We rounded up 7 products to make your primping process that much easier. Click through our gallery now to see them all!

PHOTOS: 7 Products for Gorgeous Curly Hair