How to Correctly Use Cleansing Conditioners, Based on Your Hair Texture

From celebrities to hair experts, there seems to be a lot of talk about cleansing conditioners. The products claim to do the job of a shampoo and conditioner, thereby cutting your routine virtually in half.
If you still don't understand the two-in-one mixtures, cosmetic chemist, Ni'Kita Wilson explained to InStyle exactly how the creamy formulas work. "Regular shampoos include detergents. Their function is to clean, and they do that really well. Cleansing conditioners, on the other hand, are less abrasive." They use emulsification agents (as opposed to harsh detergents) that minimize residue build up without stripping strands of their natural oils. The hair expert went on to explain, "If you hold up a cleansing conditioner next to a daily conditioner, you're likely to see the same ingredients."
It sounds like a win-win, but the recent accusations filed against Wen by Chaz Dean has definitely raised eyebrows, and encouraged many to find out if the solutions are truly a must-have in their beauty routine. Thousands are pleased with the results they've seen from cleansing conditioners, but there is a small group of women that have filed a lawsuit claiming significant hair damage.
While we consulted various experts in the hair arena to discover the truth about the multi-tasking solutions, we found that their opinions seem to vary as well. Scalp expert Anabel Kingsley and trichologist of Philip Kingsley explained to InStyle, "In general they are not as beneficial to the hair or scalp as using a separate shampoo and conditioner." Wilson, on the contrary, has witnessed the benefits from cleansing conditioners, and says, "The curlier your hair is the better it can benefit from a cleansing conditioner." If you truly enjoy the hydrating powers of the all-in-one formulas it's important to make sure you're using them properly. Read on to find out the correct way to work them into your hair care regimen according to your specific texture.
1. Fine
The idea of using a cleansing conditioner can be quite scary for those with fine hair, but the nourishing products can be a great asset to your usual routine, if used correctly. Adding the right cleansing conditioner can give your hair a break from the stripping ingredients in shampoos, while adding a dose of hydrating properties. So don't forego shampoos altogether, but instead swap in a cleansing conditioners once every other week to complement your current hair regimen. Reach for a light formula that won't make strands feel heavy, like the Biolage Cleansing Conditioner for Fine Hair. In addition to the moisturizing benefits, you'll score extra shine, suppleness, and static control.
2. Wavy
Those who have hair that straddles the line between straight and curly understand the battle of finding products that work for your multi-texture strands. If your roots are typically flat, mid-shaft is wavy, and your ends are parched then you'll need a cleansing conditioner that isn't dense but delivers major moisture. Meet the R+Co Analog Cleansing Foam Conditioner. There's no need to worry about losing any volume. Be sure to rinse strands thoroughly to see how the gravity-fighting solution will also hydrate thirsty hair without the extra weight.
3. Curly
The winding patterns of each defined coil are naturally gorgeous, but damaged curls are a breeding ground for frizz and dehydrated ends. To nix those curly-hair woes, put down the shampoo and swap in a cleansing conditioner once a week. Multi-use products like the DevaCurl No-Poo will give brittle dry hair a break from the harsh detergents while still stimulating the scalp.
4. Natural
If your texture includes corkscrew and zigzag patterns, then you're all too familiar with the challenges of maintaining moisture and healthy shine. It's time to give fragile strands a major boost with a daily cleansing conditioner. As I Am's Coconut Cowash Cleansing Conditioner is a long time favorite of several naturalistas. It removes residue without being abrasive and helps each strand retain moisture. Remember this isn't a complete replacement for classic shampoos. It's important to give the scalp a deep cleanse at least once a week to ensure optimum health.
