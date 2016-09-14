The Genius Trick That Will Make Your Damaged Hair Like New Again   

Not only does this little lady have processed hair (worth it), but I also happen to be fighting (well, not really fighting) a low-key addiction to salt spray and texturizers, which obviously give me amazing supermodel hair.

That said, all of that sexy movement and body comes at a price, namely that my hair can get a little bit dry, especially at the ends. Lately, I've been combating that with bumble & bumble's genius new take on their classic hairdressers oil.

It's a balm-to-oil mask that's made for you to use before you hop in the shower. I like to pop it on my dry hair while I cook my dinner and then take a shower after I eat. This gives it time to sink in.

It makes a very noticeable difference and keeps me assured that I'm minimizing the damage I do to my hair. Read on for the skinny on why it's worth a try!

What It's Called:

Bumble and bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Balm-To-Oil Pre-Shampoo Masque

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A quick run to Whole Foods for veggies...and ice cream... or $43; sephora.com

What Makes It Special:

The velvety masque liquefies in your hands to release six transformative oils, leaving parched strands silky and soft.

Who’s It For?

Anyone with dry to very dry hair.

When to Use It:

On dry hair before shampooing, once weekly.

What It Feels Like:

Velvety and rich, but not ultra heavy.

What It Smells Like:

Exotic Tahitian Tiare Flower is the heart of the fragrance, paired with tropical Hibiscus and delicately sweetened Golden Honey, but there's also a subtle muskiness.

What the Internet Is Saying:

Two sublime new additions to the #BbHairdressersInvisibleOil family are headed your way. Can’t wait? Stop by one of our #BbSalonsNYC and be the first to try. #SublimeSuperpowers A photo posted by Bumble and bumble. (@bumbleandbumble) on Jul 15, 2016 at 5:01am PDT

What the Experts Are Saying:

“This is the most indulgent, transformative masque we’ve ever formulated. Just scoop and let it melt in your hands into a silky oil. Apply it to dry hair for intense hydration and beautiful, soft strands," says Michelle Corredor, Manager of Product Development for bumble and bumble.