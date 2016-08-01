Want Your Hair to Grow? This Oil Might Help You Out

In a Hail Mary pass for the ironic, I decided after three years of being lobbed (and/or bobbed) and bleaching my hair repeatedly, I want long hair again. Because that makes so much sense.

Anyway, I have a deep yearning for a long, shiny mane that cascades down my back. And while my hair is reasonably healthy all things considered, because I don't heat style it that often and take the necessary treatment steps, I recently decided to add Arya Hair Oil to my routine. Why? It's an aryuvedic treatment that's been used for hundreds of years in India to promote hair strength and hair growth. And of course, it's a great deep conditioning treatment. It's awesome, and I feel my hair is stronger with this product in my arsenal. For more on why this product is a long-haired lady's must-have, I spoke to Shadoh Punnapuzha, founder of Arya Essentials.

What It's Called:

Arya Hair Oil

How Much It Will Set You Back:

One of those really cute sale bathing suits from J.Crew... or $68; aryaessentials.com

What Makes It Special:

Arya Essentials products are inspired by traditional herbs that have been a part of the ancient beauty secrets of India for centuries. So basically, they're time tested. People have continued to use them for THOUSANDS of years, so there's definitely something to it.

Who’s It For?

Both men and women. Anyone who needs a treatment to condition dried-out hair, to bring damaged hair back to life, encourage hair growth, or to control frizziness.

When to Use It:

You can use it once a week as a treatment on dry hair before washing or as a leave in before or after you style.

What It Feels Like:

Light and silky, so it does not weigh your hair down.

What It Smells Like:

Earthy with a floral undertone. The floral notes come from a rare form of Jasmine known to bloom at night, which is found only in India.

What the Internet Is Saying:

I love that my favorite skincare brand comes in travel size bottles. Taking a lot of the stress in carry-on limits out of my routine #AryaEssentials A photo posted by Gina D. (@whatthedoost) on Jul 7, 2016 at 7:58pm PDT

What the Experts Are Saying:

"Hair oil is something that has been used for thousands of years for silky, lustrous hair with special formulations that were only made available to royalty. We wanted to be able to share these exclusive results driven natural secrets with everyone. Our hair oil uses the time-tested holistic wisdom of India that has been dated back to over 5,000 years. We still follow the traditional process of the way the herbs are infused. One ingredient can take up to three days to make. Needless to say it is a very intricate process that yields the highest quality product for your hair," says Punnapuzha.