5 Anti-Aging Products for Younger Looking Hair

You’ve developed a good habit of applying eye cream every night and have even stocked up on regenerating serums. But in the midst of all of the anti-aging skin products, have you forgotten about your hair?
Overworked strands can lose density and elasticity, resulting in a flat, brittle mane. Damage over the years can make locks appear dull. And who can ignore those tell-tale grays?
If you’re searching for ways to maintain youthful looking strands, look no further. Our favorite anti-aging hair products are filled with the same great technology you’ll find in anti-wrinkle creams. Don’t take our word for it. Scroll down to discover the breakthrough formulas.
1. Strivectin Ultimate Restore Densifying Foaming Treatment
Strivectin is known for their problem-solving skin care, but now they're poised to change the hair industry with brand new restorative hair care solutions. We like the Densifying Foaming Treatment, which minimizes hair loss as it thickens and strengthens strands with every single use.
Strivectin | $44
2. Living Proof Timeless Pre-Shampoo Treatment
There's a reason why Living Proof has nicknamed this pre-poo wonder a hair "retinol." It combats those signs of aging just like the skincare ingredient does, while also improving your hair's color.
Living Proof | $26
3. Keranique Scalp Stimulating Shampoo
Get ready to nurse thinning hair back to life with this ginseng- and amino acid-packed shampoo. The soothing mixture is also infused with peppermint oil to stimulate the scalp's circulation and ward off hormonal toxins.
Keranique | $30
4. Developlus Anti-aging Hair Treatment System
Grays seem to be inevitable, but you can slow down their growth with the help of this 3-step system. The process includes a detoxifying clarifier, reconstructing masque, and a rejuvenating elixir that won't break the bank.
Developlus | $20
5. Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Bodybuilding Volume Conditioner
If limp lifeless strands are ruining your mood, it's time to add an anti-aging conditioner to your regimen. Alterna's formula adds a huge dose of lift to strands for exceptional volume, and also delivers weightless moisture.
Alterna Haircare | $32